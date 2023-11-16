Burberry warns luxury slump puts revenue targets at risk

(Bloomberg) — Burberry Group Plc warned that this year’s revenue targets may be out of reach as sales at the U.K. trenchcoat maker barely grew in the most recent quarter.

The company said Thursday that its sales may be impossible to forecast due to weak demand and that earnings would likely be at the bottom of its guidance range if the slowdown in luxury demand continues. Shares fell as much as 11%, the biggest intraday decline in more than three years.

Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ackroyd’s efforts to prop up the brand amid a global slump in demand for luxury goods have been hit. Ackroyd hired designer Daniel Lee last year to reinvigorate the company’s popularity, but efforts have so far not been successful.

UBS analyst Zuzanna Puz wrote in a note in early October that consumer response to Lee’s creations has been slow. Wholesale revenues are being affected because Burberry’s price points are too high for target customers, and Pusz said there is a lack of promotion on social media for the brand.

Burberry shares have lost a fifth of their value this year.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the largest luxury group and owner of Christian Dior and Loro Piana, missed estimates for its key fashion and leather goods unit last month. Other rivals are proving more resilient, such as Birkin bag maker Hermes International.

The British fashion retailer said Burberry sales at its comparable stores rose 1% in the three months ending in September. Analysts had expected a gain of 4.2%.

“Burberry’s early warning that it could miss its low-double-digit constant-currency revenue target for fiscal 2024 makes it the tenth luxury maker to miss or lower revenue guidance, and 9% off consensus estimates. “A reduction of about 100 bps may be seen.” – Deborah Aitken, BI luxury-goods analyst

A clear slowdown was seen between the first and second quarters, with US revenues suffering the most, falling 10% in the three months to September. Buyer appetite diminished in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in Europe and the Middle East.

Consumers around the world are avoiding luxury brands at higher prices, indicating that inflation is also affecting well-to-do shoppers, especially so-called aspirational customers who buy items at the lowest price levels.

