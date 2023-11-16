Burberry shares fall 9% as luxury spending slows down

In its fiscal second-quarter earnings report Thursday, Burberry reported that comparable store sales growth slowed to just 1% from 18% the previous quarter, as momentum slowed in China.

Soft demand for luxury goods is hitting companies around the world, as economic uncertainty and high inflation reduce consumer spending on luxury goods.

Pedestrians walk past the Burberry Group PLC store on the left in the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong, China.

LONDON – Burberry shares fell 9% on Thursday after the British luxury fashion retailer warned that full-year operating profit would come in below forecast amid a global slowdown in luxury spending.

The company also cautioned that it could miss its annual revenue forecast of low double-digit growth.

The company reported a half-year operating profit of £223 million ($276.64 million), down 15% from last year, but CEO Jonathan Ackroyd said Burberry was making “good progress” on its strategic objectives.

“We continued to accelerate our new creative vision with the launch of our Winter 23 collection in September, designed for the first time by Daniel Lee,” Ackroyd said in a statement.

“Although the macroeconomic environment has recently become more challenging, we are confident in our strategy to realize our potential as a modern British luxury brand, and we remain committed to achieving our medium and long-term goals.”

LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, also reported a slowdown in quarterly sales last month, while Cartier owner Richemont has warned of weak growth.

“The slowdown in luxury demand globally is having an impact on the existing business. If weak demand continues, we are unlikely to achieve our previously stated revenue guidance for FY24*,” Burberry said in its earnings report. Keep.”

“In this context, adjusted operating profit would be towards the lower end of the current consensus range (£552m-£668m)*.”

As well as the global issues facing the industry, Burberry has also been vocal about the unique challenge it currently faces in the UK, as the government ended VAT-free shopping for international visitors Is.

Several British retailers, including Burberry, have called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt to reconsider the decision on what critics call a “tourism tax”.

The US was also a particular problem for Burberry this quarter, with comparable store sales falling 10%.

“The US is Burberry’s worst performing country and sorting that out will be top of CEO Jonathan Ackroyd’s agenda,” said Russ Mould, investment director at stockbroker AJ Bell.

“In a sense Burberry shareholders will be reassured to see other luxury peers struggling because it shows the company is not facing problems of its own making. It can only protect and invest in its brand right now.” And can wait for the background to improve.”

Source: www.cnbc.com