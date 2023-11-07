Bumble shares fall as founder Wolf Herd leaves CEO role

Nov 6 (Reuters) – Bumble (BMBL.O) founder Whitney Wolfe Herd will step down as CEO of the dating apps operator and hand the role to veteran executive Lydian Jones, sending its shares falling 10% on Monday. done.

Jones is the CEO of Salesforce-owned (CRM.N) Slack and has held senior roles at Microsoft (MSFT.O) where he spent more than 12 years. She will take over on January 2, Bumble said in a statement, while Wolf Herd will remain as executive chairman.

“We view Whitney’s departure as a near-medium-term headwind for business operations and a negative for overall company morale,” Evercore ISI analysts said.

This is the second major executive departure at Bumble this year, following the exit of President Tariq Shawkat, who stepped down after three years in the role.

Wolf Herd, 33, launched the company in 2014 after an acrimonious departure from Match Group-owned rival app Tinder, which she co-founded. Bumble’s eponymous app stood out in the industry by allowing women to make the first move.

In recent years, Bumble, which includes Friends, Badoo, Frootz (for Gen Z) and Official in its portfolio of dating services, has faced turmoil in some markets such as Eastern Europe and competition from larger rival Match (MTCH). Due to this, we have faced increasing pressure. O).

Jefferies analysts said, “Bumble has failed to execute on its vision of becoming a comprehensive women’s platform for matters beyond dating, such as friendship and professional networking. How the new CEO manages these non-core use cases will be important.” There is an important question.”

Bumble raised more than $2 billion in its initial public offering in February 2021, boosting internet-based dating services amid restrictions on movement due to the pandemic.

However, the share value has since fallen by four-fifths as those headwinds have eased.

Bumble will report its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

