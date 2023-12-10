Bumble, Peabody Energy and other stocks are seeing action from activist investors

These disclosures are from the 13D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13D is filed within 10 days of an entity acquiring more than 5% in any class of the company’s securities. Subsequent changes in holdings or intentions must be reported in an amended filing. This content is from November 30 to December 6, 2023. Source: VerityData

Peabody Energy

elliot management Reduced its interest in the coal producer to 17,950,000 shares. Without giving any reason, Elliott sold 3,159,807 Peabody Energy shares from November 15 to December 1, at prices ranging from $23.29 to $24.56 per share. In mid-September 2021, Elliott owned about 24% of Peabody Energy.

Since then, and including the most recent trades, Elliott has reduced his Peabody Energy stake to 13.7%. Peabody Energy shares have declined nearly 10% so far this year. Peabody Energy has repurchased about 10% of its outstanding stock so far this year, with $706 million remaining on a $1 billion buyback authorization initiated in August.

bumble

Blackstone Group reduced its stake in the online dating platform to 58,583,187 shares. Bumble repurchased 4,012,101 Class A shares and 3,192,146 limited partnership interests, which were convertible into Bumble stock on a one-for-one basis at $13.88 per share. The $100 million privately negotiated buyback closed on December 7, and Blackstone owns 36.9% of Bumble’s outstanding stock.

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd will step down as CEO in early 2024 to become executive chairman. Lydian Jones, CEO of Slack, a Salesforce subsidiary, was selected as Hurd’s successor. Jones is a tech-industry veteran who worked for Microsoft for more than a decade.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

Bumble went public in February 2021, and its stock was trading at more than $70 per share on debut. It has since fallen to around $14.

Gulfport Energy

hedge fund Silver Point Capital Decreased his position in the oil-and-gas explorer to 7,919,367 shares, including 1,695,929 shares under preferred stock. Gulfport Energy repurchased 146,455 of its shares from Silver Point on December 4 at a price of $136.56 per share. The transaction had little impact on Silver Point’s stake, which stands at 39%, and the hedge fund remains Gulfport Energy’s largest shareholder.

Star Bulk Carriers

Oaktree Capital Star Bulk Carriers reduced its stake in the shipping and logistics company to 6,107,983 following a private buyback. The shipping company and Oaktree entered into a repurchase agreement on October 30 that closed on December 1, when Star Bulk Carriers bought back 10 million shares for $19.50 each. Oaktree now holds a 7.4% stake in Star Bulk Carriers.

Springworks Therapeutics

OrbiMed Consultant It reduced its stake in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm to 3,567,159 shares. On November 28 and November 30, OrbiMed sold 401,429 Springworks Therapeutics

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

The price of each share ranges from $24.89 to $32.31.

After the latest sale, OrbiMed owns 4.9% of SpringWorks’ outstanding stock, which is below the 5% threshold that would require any public disclosure of a SpringWorks stock sale. SpringWorks, which focuses on serious rare diseases and cancer, has priced the offering of 9.5 million shares at $29 each.

E-mail: [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com