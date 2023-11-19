Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd’s daily routine: Waking up at 5:15 a.m. and attending meetings after dropping her son off at school

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd is stepping down as CEO after nearly a decade.

“She hasn’t lived like a twenty-year-old since I started Bumble in 2014,” the executive said.

Here’s a look at his daily routine over the years.

Whitney Wolfe Herd recently announced that she is stepping down as CEO of dating app Bumble after nearly 10 years and moving into the role of executive chairman.

Wolfe Herd, who launched the women-focused dating app in 2014, will become the youngest female CEO to take a company public when Bumble’s IPO comes in 2021.

Take a look at Wolfe Herd’s daily routine, according to past interviews.

Morning

He told The Times of London in 2017 that Wolfe Herd usually wakes up at 5:15 a.m. and starts answering emails.

He told Entrepreneur that his days were often unpredictable and started at different times during that time period, so he tried his best to keep a consistent morning routine.

“I sleep with the curtains open so the sun can come up,” Wolfe Herd told the outlet in 2017. ,

She said the first thing she does is keep a water bottle and a yoga mat next to her bed to stay hydrated and she works out in the morning before going to her phone.

“I spend the first 30 minutes of the morning getting to know my family and dog — taking him for a walk, spending time with my fiancé — before it goes into craziness and work mode,” Wolfe Herd said. “

Wolfe Herd married her husband, oil and gas heir Michael Herd, in 2017. The couple has since had two sons, the first born in 2019 and the second in 2022.

In an interview with Time earlier this year, Wolfe Herd said she tries to make sure she doesn’t have any calls scheduled when she takes her older son to preschool, so she can give him her full attention. Could give.

“And then as soon as I drop him off, literally as soon as I’m hugging him out the door, I have to dial something in,” she told the publication. “But I’ve structured it so that the call is completely sequenced on the way home and I come back to my computer and then pick up the other two things on Zoom.”

Wolfe Herd hasn’t always followed a structured workday

The Tinder co-founder gave The New York Times a day-by-day description of his schedule for a week in 2019.

That week, this included testifying at the Texas Capitol Building in support of a bill to criminalize sending unsolicited lewd photos; The brand considers rebranding defunct gay dating app Chappy; Discussion on whether or not to add a video to a Bumble dating profile; quarterly strategy meeting; a monthly directors’ meeting; And a call with Emma Watson.

Wolf Herd also told the Times that he likes to check his inbox and respond to emails on Saturdays, because he has more time to thoughtfully respond, archive email drafts and send them on Monday morning, so She doesn’t bother her employees with weekend emails. ,

In the days before the birth of her eldest son, Wolfe Herd said she was still signing business deals, she told Time, and she checked her email from the hospital. She said that with her second child she tried to stay offline for the first 10 days – but when he was five weeks old she brought him with her to the earnings announcement.

winding down

Wolfe Herd enjoys cooking as a way to relax and connect with her family.

“You only have two hands,” Wolfe Herd told Entrepreneur in 2017. “If you’re chopping vegetables, you’re forcing yourself to put down the phone or step away from the computer. It’s extremely relaxing. As stressful as cooking can be, it’s a stress that’s different from the stress of the day.” It creates a really nice change in the thought process.”

However, Wolfe Herd can be described as somewhat of a workaholic – she has been known to wake up every two hours at night to check her email, although she told The Times in 2017 It was that she was trying to break this habit.

Like many parents, Wolfe Herd said she struggles with late nights and sleep deprivation.

“You never know what you’re going to get,” Wolfe Herd told TIME. “It’s difficult because to be a CEO you need your brain on so much during the day. You need a rational, cool mind to function. Everyone says: ‘One day at a time.’ ‘ “I really like an hour at a time.”

