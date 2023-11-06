Bumble announced that Slack CEO Lydian Jones will be its new chief executive. techcrunch

Image Credit: sales force

In a fast-moving news cycle, personnel changes don’t tend to catch our attention, but this morning dating app Bumble made a big announcement: It’s replacing founding CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd with Slack CEO Lydian Jones.

Jones started as CEO at Slack just last year, replacing another founding CEO, Stewart Butterfield. Jones, whose background includes various roles at Salesforce, Microsoft and Sonos, will begin the job in the first half of the year.

Wolfe Herd, who is stepping up to the role of executive chairman, spoke eloquently about Jones and his ability to lead Bumble. “Lydian’s expertise and track record in product and technology is extraordinary and having her lead the next chapter of Bumble Inc. is a huge win for our company, customers and team,” he said in a statement.

While Bumble now has a clear line of succession, it leaves Slack in a bit of a pickle. Salesforce paid about $28 billion for the company at the end of 2020. Two years later, Butterfield announced he was stepping down, and Jones would be his replacement.

Like Wolf Herd, he spoke highly of Jones and saw her as an ideal replacement, and in a Slack message announcing his promotion last year described him as “pragmatic and insightful, insightful, passionate, creative, compassionate and “Curious.”

He described his role as Slack CEO in an interview with TechCrunch earlier this year:

“I really started this work with a fresh perspective. How do we deliver a great Slack native experience that brings Salesforce to Slack, as opposed to building Salesforce into Slack? “I want to make sure Slack still feels like Slack,” she said.

Jones brings with her a wealth of experience in enterprise and consumer settings. This includes three years at Salesforce in various roles, including Product Head for Commerce Cloud, GM of Commerce Cloud, and GM of Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Experience Cloud.

Prior to this, Jones spent 13 years at Microsoft, working on a variety of products including Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Project, enterprise application virtualization, Office collaboration, and Azure machine learning. After leaving Microsoft and before joining Salesforce, he spent four years as VP of Product at Sonos.

Founded in 2014 by Wolfe Herd and other Tinder employees, Bumble aimed to bring a new spin on dating apps, allowing women to lead the conversation by being the first to message their matches. In the years since, the company has taken a more feminist and safety-oriented stance than its counterparts by creating policies that prohibit ghosting, doxxing, sharing unwanted sexual photos, and adding features that Prevents bad actors from hiding. From the victims of their abuse.

Before 2019, Bumble was majority owned by European dating giant Badoo, but Badoo founder Andrey Andreev later sold his entire ownership to Bumble’s parent company MagicLab, and walked away from the business. Bumble’s founder, Wolf Herd, became CEO of the company, while retaining his stake in the business. That company now includes Bumble, Badoo, and other apps, like Frootz, a dating app it acquired in 2022, and Official, an app for couples, as well as a Bumble spin-out for friendship, Bumble BFF, Which was launched as a standalone app this year.

Wolfe Herd recently hinted at where she wants to take the business next ahead of this change, saying that AI will “supercharge” love with digital matchmakers. He spoke at the Code Conference last month, explaining how AI will help people find more compatible matches, and possibly even allow users to create their own AI matchmakers that compare with other AIs to determine compatibility. will talk. It’s unclear whether Bumble’s plans for AI will continue in the same way, in light of new leadership, although Slack and Salesforce were fully embracing AI.

This change has come at a time when the popularity of youth in the dating app market is decreasing. A study of American college students by Axios reported today that 79% don’t use dating apps even once a month, and 12% said they use Tinder monthly. Tinder is the most used dating app, but it still doesn’t have the allure it had years ago, forcing owner Match Group to increase revenue from its paying customers, which for example cost $499 a month. Expensive subscriptions like the Tinder Select subscription are also included.

These changing user behaviors have affected Bumble as well. Since its 2021 IPO, priced at $43, the stock rose to more than $70 on opening day, but before today’s news it was priced around $14. As investors are reacting to the announcement, the stock is currently trading at around $12.67.

Bumble announced its third quarter earnings tomorrow, November 7, 2023. Its last quarter saw the dating app maker beat analysts’ expectations, with revenue rising 19% year-over-year to $259.7 million and forecasts for the third quarter in line with Wall Street estimates.

When the new year begins, it will be Jones, who has experienced tremendous growth since the end of last year, who will bring a fresh perspective to Bumble, just as he did when he took the helm of Slack.

Source: techcrunch.com