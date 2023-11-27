Bullish signs in the stock market are creating a chance to reach new highs in 2024

The stock market hit a new high water mark for 2024 projections.

Strategists at BMO Capital Markets and Deutsche Bank expect the S&P 500 (^GSPC) to reach 5,100 by the end of next year, the highest estimate ever for the benchmark index among Wall Street strategists tracked by Yahoo Finance .

This would be a new all-time high for the S&P 500 which reached 4,796 in January 2022.

“We believe 2024 will be at least the second year of a 3-5 year process in which US stocks will exhibit more general and specific performance based on the backdrop of general and specific GDP and earnings growth, valuations and bond yield ranges ” Belsky wrote.

Belsky’s research shows that the S&P 500 typically returns about 11% in the second year of a bull market, making his call for 5,100 by the end of 2024 in line with the historical average.

Both Deutsche Bank and BMO believe the S&P 500 will deliver earnings of $250 per share in the coming year, the highest estimate ever seen on Wall Street. The higher earnings estimate pushes both calls for the S&P 500 just above the 5,000 forecasts from Bank of America and RBC both issued last week.

Notably, the earnings growth gives all four companies confidence that the S&P 500 can continue to trade at valuations above its historical norm.

“If earnings growth continues to improve, as we have predicted, valuations will remain well supported around the top of the range, as will value in earnings growth,” the team of Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note on Monday. Is specific on determination.”

The Charging Bull statue, also known as the Wall St. Bull, is seen in the Financial District of New York City, US, on August 18, 2018. Photo taken on August 18, 2018. Reuters/Brendan McDermid (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Both BMO and Deutsche Bank think the stock will do just fine if a recession hits in the first half of 2024. Belsky at BMO described the potential recession as a “small recession” and said the continued strength of the labor market made him feel confident the U.S. economy would remain largely intact, meaning it would be a “recession in name only.” Will happen.

The Deutsche Bank team has clearly called for a recession in the first half of 2024 and economic growth falling below trend with GDP growth of only 0.6% in 2024. But this does not mean that stocks will fall.

“given [a recession] “Widely anticipated, and expected to be mild and short-lived, we see only a modest short-term selloff,” the Deutsche Bank team wrote.

From a sector perspective, Belsky and BMO believe investors will need to hold “a little bit of everything” in 2024, which they say will be a “sharp contrast” from the “Magnificent 7”-led rally of 2023. Is.

“We believe active investment strategies will be even more important next year as many of the largest stocks leading performance within sectors are unlikely to maintain that momentum in 2024, prompting investors across the market cap spectrum will be forced to seek other opportunities.” Belsky wrote.

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com