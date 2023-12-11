Bullish Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction Despite Market Correction (Analyst)

TL;DR

Cryptocurrency market and decline in XRP: Crypto market value fell to $1.65 trillion, with the price of XRP falling 5% to $0.62 amid a broader decline in the leading digital asset. Analysts’ positive outlook for XRP: Despite the decline, analysts predict a favorable future for Strong on-chain metrics for XRP: On-chain data shows over 1.5 million XRP transactions a day and a growing number of XRP wallets, suggesting a potential upcoming rally.

‘XRP Army, stand still’

The cryptocurrency sector, which was rising almost every day last week, finally took a sigh of relief and fell to around $1.65 trillion (according to data from CoinGecko). Major digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Ripple (XRP) are in the red as crypto participants await the market’s next move.

Ripple’s native token has fallen by approximately 5% in the last 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.62. Nonetheless, this setback has not stopped some cryptocurrency analysts from envisioning a bright future for the coin.

Popular X (Twitter) Users EGRAG CRYPTO Claimed The recent “flash crash” in the market should serve as a “clear reminder that taking advantage of these trades can lead to devastating losses.” Nevertheless, the analyst argued that XRP is on the right track, predicting its price to rise to $1.40 by March 2024.

Other experts, including one who uses the X handle JD, are even more optimistic, predicting that Ripple’s token may soon experience a so-called “golden cross.” Such a development where the short-term moving average crosses above the longer-term moving average could significantly boost XRP valuation.

Those who are curious to know how the cryptocurrency may perform in the remaining weeks of the current year can take a look at our dedicated video below:

XRP Preparing to Rally?

Despite the recent price decline, some on-chain metrics indicate that XRP may be on the verge of rising in the future. As seen on xrpscan, the number of executed transactions rose to over 1.5 million on December 9 and over 1 million the next day.

Furthermore, the number of new active accounts has increased, while the number of XRP wallets has crossed the 4.9 million mark.

