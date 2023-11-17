Bullish or bearish for the upcoming Bitcoin halving year of 2024: we asked Binance Blockchain Week

cryptopotato Attended Binance Blockchain Week held in Istanbul last week and took the opportunity to ask several attendees, executives, and speakers about the current state of the cryptocurrency sector and expectations regarding a potential Bitcoin bull run next year.

In the following lines, we will outline the general sentiment among some of the attendees and indicate their forecasts.

Bitcoin ETF – An Important Consideration

One person who spoke on the matter was Richard Teng, head of regional markets at Binance. He agreed that the potential launch of a spot BTC ETF in the United States and the upcoming Bitcoin halving next spring could fuel a bullishness for the leading digital asset in 2024.

He also mentioned two other elements worth considering when predicting the price of a cryptocurrency. The first is the fact that several financial giants, including BlackRock and Fidelity, have recently adopted a “crypto and blockchain agenda.”

Teng believes that this could attract additional numbers of investors to enter the ecosystem and increase mass adoption in the near future:

“They are coming out with new investment products like ETFs and that will bring new investor classes and liquidity.”

The second element is the increased regulatory clarity that exists now compared to years ago. According to the Binance executive, this could give investors a sense of security and thus increase their confidence to enter the market.

Expectations of ‘warm’ climate in 2024

Next person who shared his stance cryptopotato Iovine Chen – Was the CEO of Trust Wallet. She also agreed that the potential launch of a spot BTC ETF in the US and the BTC halving are likely to drive the price of the primary digital asset higher next year.

Furthermore, Chen claimed that the outcome of the US presidential elections “could change the dynamics and possibly accelerate the process of clarity.” As previously reported, the campaign includes some individuals like Robert Kennedy, who is a vocal supporter of the digital asset industry.

On the other hand, Chen warned that the current global macroeconomic situation has its own flaws and could have a negative impact on the price of BTC.

She concluded, “I’m not expecting a super high bull market, but I think a little bit of positivity to give more incentives to builders is good enough for us to get off the ground and build more.”

‘Definitely higher numbers next year’

Sun Qi from blockchain protocol Contentos also participated in the survey. He could not predict whether the crypto community will see a new BTC ATH in 2024, but did assume the valuation would be “definitely higher” than currently:

“I think next year is very exciting. We are waiting for the US government to approve a BTC ETF, which will bring a large number of institutional investors. If this happens in the next year or so, it will be very promising. And, of course, we’ll have the BTC halving next year, so everyone is really looking forward to that. Those factors will indeed improve market conditions. We don’t know what the new ATH will be, but we will definitely see higher numbers next year.”

‘We can hear footsteps’ of bull season

Esra Kahraman – Marketing Manager of BTCChamber – was a little more cautious, claiming that investors should wait a little longer before seeing a proper Bitcoin bull run. However, he believes such a rally is just around the corner and could begin in the second quarter of 2024.

For his part, Cointelegraph Turkey Product Manager Ali Tunç argued that the current outlook of the cryptocurrency market seems like the beginning of the bullish season:

“I have seen two bull seasons, and right now, it feels like the beginning of a new season. I can’t know, but I hope this is the beginning.”

New wave of investors next year?

Last but not least, we’ll share the stance of Solar’s brand ambassador, Ellen Egan. In his view, 2024 will be beneficial for cryptocurrency projects that managed to survive the prolonged bear market.

He believes that next year will see greater adoption, a new wave of investors entering the digital asset space, and a bullish market trend. Furthermore, Egan predicted that Japan will play a key role in the next bull run and emerge as a global leader in the crypto world.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com