Bullish fund joins Nvidia’s top-performing ETF so far this year

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

(Reuters) – An exchange traded fund (ETF) linked to high-flying shares of U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is the best-performing ETF so far this year, as the frenzy around artificial intelligence attracts buyers.

The GraniteShares 1.5X Long NVDA Daily ETF, which tracks 1.5x Nvidia’s daily percentage change, has gained 328.5% so far this year, while the stock has surged 190%.

According to Vettafy Research, this makes it the best-performing ETF so far in 2023, followed by the GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF, another leveraged ETF that has gained 272% year-to-date .

Leveraged ETFs seek to amplify the returns of an underlying index or stock.

“NVDL is the best-performing ETF in the U.S. market due to the amazing performance of the underlying company,” said Will Rhind, CEO and Founder of GraniteShares.

“Nvidia becomes the number one stock owned in AI.”

Net assets in the ETF rose to $205.6 million as of Wednesday, up from nearly half a million dollars at its launch in December 2022, according to LSEG Lipper data.

Single-stock ETFs that allow increased exposure to stocks have generated a lot of interest this year, especially among investors interested in the so-called “Magnificent 7,” which includes companies like Nvidia and Meta Platform.

Direxion launched two new Nvidia-linked ETFs in September, while REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management last month launched the T REX single-stock ETF suite, which offers 200% and -200% exposure to Nvidia and Tesla.

“Leveraged ETFs come with high volatility that draws gamblers like moths to a flame,” said Brian Armour, director of passive strategy research for North America at Morningstar.

“In the long run, they are losers. They reset their exposure daily, which means they have to buy more when they go up and sell more when they fall.”

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com