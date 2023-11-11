TL;DR

XRP release by Ripple Labs : In November, Ripple Labs, following its standard practice since 2017, issued 1 billion XRP tokens, approximately 1% of the total supply of 100 billion.

: In November, Ripple Labs, following its standard practice since 2017, issued 1 billion XRP tokens, approximately 1% of the total supply of 100 billion. Supply Strategy and Distribution : Ripple has increased the circulating supply of XRP monthly, with plans to release the entire supply by April 2027, using re-locking strategies to stabilize the market.

: Ripple has increased the circulating supply of XRP monthly, with plans to release the entire supply by April 2027, using re-locking strategies to stabilize the market. Market Flexibility of XRP: Despite increasing supply, demand for XRP remains strong due to Ripple’s partnerships in finance and its legal battle with the SEC, unlike other cryptocurrencies that reduce supply to increase value.

Ripple Labs released 1 billion XRP into the Ripple ecosystem in early November. This is according to a report by blockchain intelligence firm Whale Alert.

1 billion more XRP issued in November

The monthly unlocking of one billion XRP tokens is approximately 1% of the total supply. According to Whale Alert data, the company issued tokens in three tranches from an escrow smart contract.

300 million tokens were unlocked in the first tranche. Another issued 200 million soon thereafter. Then, the final release of 500 million completed Ripple’s supply increase for the month.

This has been the standard new issuance procedure for one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market cap since 2017. As of November, slightly more than half of all XRP ever issued are currently in circulation.

Is there halving in ripple?

Among other things, the price of Bitcoin is rising due to the upcoming supply cut in April. New Bitcoins are mined approximately every ten minutes in a fixed amount that is halved every four years.

Does Ripple have a “halving” program? In short, no.

Ripple Labs has been increasing the circulating supply of XRP every month since 2017. The XRP Ledger has a total supply limit of 100 billion tokens since its 2012 inception.

If everything goes according to plan, the entire supply will be in circulation after April 2027. As reported by Investing.com in late October:

“In the latest development in the cryptocurrency market, Ripple has extended its final escrow deadline to April 2027. The company’s original plan was to issue one billion XRP per month for a period of 55 months.”

Typically, the company quickly re-locks a large portion of the new supply and shifts it to the next month. The objective is to gradually increase circulation and prevent supply shocks from having an undue impact on the price. Ripple usually moves the remaining tokens to cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ripple price supported by demand

Other blockchain companies like Binance burn tokens and reduce the supply to add value to their cryptocurrencies. So, it is a miracle of the demand for the XPR token that the price remains so supported despite the increasing supply.

Ripple’s extensive business partnerships with traditional finance companies are likely a large part of the market’s love for XRP. Additionally, Ripple Labs’ so far very successful battle against the SEC in court earns XRP media coverage and raises the profile of the blue-chip cryptocurrency and its price.

