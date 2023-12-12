Bullish for Ripple (XRP)? Popular Exchange Announces Support: Details

TL;DR

XRP embraced by other exchanges

Despite the ongoing market correction, Ripple and its native token – XRP – have had quite a successful year (so far). The blockchain venture has been recognized with prestigious awards, while its coin price has surged more than 80% since January 1.

Some might argue that Ripple’s main achievement this year was its winning streak against its big enemy – the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company scored three major (so far partial) court victories, with the first victory coming in mid-July when federal judge Analisa Torres determined that Ripple’s XRP sales years ago were not an offering of investment contracts.

In October, magistrates rejected the regulator’s wish to appeal the initial decision, while the CEO – Brad Garlinghouse – and executive chairman – Chris Larsen – were cleared of all charges brought by the watchdog.

With Ripple currently dominating the legal battle, several major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Kraken decided to re-list XRP on their platforms.

Recently, Blockchain.com has added its name to that list, announcement of Support for property. Recall that the exchange halted XRP trading in early January 2021, shortly after the SEC sued Ripple.

Where is XRP going?

Despite the chatter coming from Blockchain.com, the price of XRP has remained relatively stable over the past 24 hours, hovering around $0.62 (according to data from CoinGecko).

Nonetheless, many analysts have been making bullish predictions recently, envisioning a surge in the token in the near future.

The X (Twitter) user Egrag Crypto noted the recent “flash crash” of the crypto market, arguing that it should serve as a “clear reminder that taking advantage of these trades can cause disastrous damage.” Nevertheless, the analyst believes XRP is on the right track, with its valuation projected to climb to $1.40 by March 2024.

JD was even more optimistic, claiming that the asset could soon experience a so-called “golden cross,” potentially sending the price sharply higher.

Those interested in checking out how XRP might perform over the remaining weeks of the current year can take a look at our dedicated video below:

