Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) price forecast if SEC approves ETF: What you need to know

The Bitcoin Spot ETF narrative has many analysts and celebrities in the crypto space debating how much BTC would be worth if the ETF were approved.

Recent developments in the cryptocurrency market – following the DOJ’s settlement with Binance in a $4.3 billion deal and the ouster of CEO Changpeng Zhao – have led to a reassessment of the bullish narrative surrounding the potential approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. ETF).

The Binance drama initially caused prices of many cryptocurrencies to decline, with Bitcoin showing the most resilience and quickly reaching a new high for 2023.

Binance Coin (BNB) fell by 20%, while Bitcoin fell by $2,000 in the early going. However, the BTC price broke above $38,000, its highest level in a year and a half. Its market capitalization rose to nearly $750 billion, representing a 6% weekly increase. Since then it has retreated a bit.

How high can BTC go after ETF approval?

Some observers saw the regulatory move against Binance as an opportunity for regulators and lawmakers to focus on the approval of the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF. But not everyone is convinced about the immediate parabolic reaction in BTC prices following the approval.

Bitcoin Jack, a popular trader, expressed skepticism about BTC/USD reaching $42,000, stating that recent Binance and ETF news have failed to significantly change the market dynamics.

Highlighting potential downside targets, the trader pointed out that despite clear support levels, $30,000 could still come back into play. He stressed the importance of higher-time-frame support as a potential buy level if a retracement occurs.

i said 42k Not sure we’ll get there now. Hopefully any rumors on Binance vs US resolution will be more bullish than price (reason: positive for ETFs, less uncertainty for investors if resolution occurs), on top of the generally bullish headlines last week (minus …) – //Bitcoin AK (@BTC_JackSprow) 21 November 2023

However, others are taking a more extreme stance. Samson Mo, CEO of Bitcoin adoption firm Jan3, not only suggested that Bitcoin could reach $1,000,000 per coin following ETF approval, but also claimed that those predicting less than that are going to be “pleasantly surprised.”

It has come to my attention that some #bitcoiners don’t think that #bitcoin The ETF can reach $1,000,000 within a few days/weeks after money starts flowing into it. They are in for a pleasant surprise. – Samson Mo (@Excelion) 23 November 2023

Billions in institutional flows? most likely

In a recent report, Coinbase predicted that final regulatory approval for a Bitcoin ETF could be a game-changer for the wealth management sector, which could handle billions of dollars in institutional flows.

The exchange sees ETFs as an opportunity to attract investors who typically rely on ETFs for unique investment strategies rather than buying and holding Bitcoin independently.

