Ogun State Government on Friday announced a reward of N50 million for information leading to the arrest of the killers of its Director of Finance and Administration, Taiwo Oyekanmi.

The New Telegraph recalls that Oyekanmi was killed in Abeokuta on November 29 by gunmen who attacked a bullion van carrying government funds.

Our correspondent gathered that the government accountant had picked up the sum of N112 million from branches of Fidelity and Sterling banks in Abeokuta and was on his way back to the office at Oke Mosan when a home-made bullion van was carrying him more money. The gunman.

The hooded gunmen, about five of them, reportedly hijacked the bullion van and opened fire on the accountant while he was climbing the overhead bridge in Kuto.

It was also revealed that hooligans wielding hammers broke the door of the bullion van and took away the government money.

Oyekanmi was rushed to the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, where he reportedly died.

The remains of the deceased had already been buried and Governor Dapo Abiodun had ordered security agencies to gun down the killers.

However, even after more than a week has passed since the murder, no one has been arrested.

But, on Friday, the government made a public announcement, placing a reward of N50m on the killers.

In the announcement signed by Tokunbo Talabi, Secretary to the State Government, the government assured that the information provided will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

It reads, “The Ogun State Government has announced a reward of Fifty (50) million Naira for any person providing information leading to the arrest of the killers of the State Director of Finance and Administration (DFA), Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi on the 29th ” November, 2023 in Abeokuta.

“The information provided will be treated with utmost confidentiality. Such information may be sent to the telephone numbers listed below:

08037441955

08033074371

08081775020

08034062773

08032136765.”

