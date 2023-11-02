Bull of the Day: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. ,AMZN, Last week it topped third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates and raised its guidance. Amazon’s e-commerce and advertising units are making a comeback after their post-Covid slump, while its new AI-focused efforts are boosting its vital cloud business.

AMZN stock surged after the October 26 report, which helped it recapture some key moving averages. Amazon’s recent jump is part of an impressive rally from its lows.

Nevertheless, investors can still buy Amazon at its all-time high and well below its average Zacks price target. Additionally, its valuation level is attractive given its commitment to the bottom line in our new high interest rate environment, along with Meta and many others.

Quick Q3 Recap

Amazon’s quarterly revenue rose 13% to $143.08 billion, with AWS cloud sales up 12% year-over-year. The company’s higher-margin third-party seller services and advertising units grew 20% and 26%, respectively, with its lower-margin core online store segment growing 7%.

Amazon’s adjusted earnings rose 325% from the year-ago period to $0.85 per share, beating our estimate by 47%. Amazon has missed our bottom-line estimates by an average of 55% over the last four quarters.

AMZN’s operating income increased from $2.5 billion to a record $11.2 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2012. AWS’s operating income reached $7.0 billion versus $5.4 billion. Amazon’s free cash flow improved to an inflow of $21.4 billion over the last twelve months, compared to an outflow of $19.7 billion in the comparable 12-month period.

growth outlook

Wall Street is a visionary world and it is influenced by Amazon’s guidance. AMZN’s consensus Q4 EPS estimate has risen 13% since its report, with its outlook for FY2023 up 18% and for FY24 up 13%. Additionally, its Most Accurate/Most Recent Estimate came in above the current Zacks Consensus. Amazon’s overall improving earnings outlook has helped it earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Amazon is firmly focused on cutting costs and streamlining its business after years of striving to achieve unprecedented growth and expansion into new areas, no matter the cost.

Nevertheless, the strength and importance of its cloud computing and e-commerce businesses will help it achieve steady double-digit growth in the near term and possibly beyond. Amazon reportedly had 32% of the cloud computing market last quarter, while Microsoft (MSFT) had 22% and Google had 11%. AMZN holds about 38% of the total US e-commerce market.

The current Zacks estimate is that Amazon will post 11% revenue growth to $570.42 billion in 2023 and then climb 12% more the following year to $637.42 billion – adding an estimated $124 billion to the top line between FY22 and FY24. Will give.

CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the benefits Amazon has seen since moving from a single national fulfillment network in the US to eight separate regions. On the AWS cloud computing front, the company is making more AI-focused efforts to help attract customers to spend more as everyone races to not be left behind in the new frontier of technology. Amazon is also boosting AWS margins by introducing more in-house chips.

Performance, Technical Level and Evaluation

Amazon stock has soared 675% over the past decade and outperformed the Zacks Tech Sector by 215%, META by 545% and the S&P 500 by 145%. More recently, AMZN has been in a near neck-to-neck race with tech over the past five years, currently down about 27% from its record high.

AMZN has surged 61% YTD to surpass Microsoft’s 43% and Tech’s 30%, yet it’s still trading 28% below its average Zacks price target of $170.60 per share. Investors should also remember that its per share price is much lower (and more attainable for the average investor) after completing a 20-for-1 stock split last summer.

Amazon found support near the 200-day moving average following its upbeat report and its recent rebound has taken it out of the oversold RSI zone and above the 50-day once again. The stock is now trailing both its 200-week moving average and 50-month, while still trading at neutral RSI levels on the 15-year time frame.

Turning to valuation, Amazon trades at 44.6X forward 12-month earnings, 65% below its high, which is still quite expensive. Still, its PEG ratio, which factors in its long-term earnings outlook, represents an 18% discount to the Zacks Tech sector.

ground level

Overall, investors with a long-term view may want to consider buying Amazon at these levels and making it a part of their portfolio for the foreseeable future as AMZN continues to undergo its transformation into a mature, steady growth tech stock.

