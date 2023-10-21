Bull market or recession? 2 Flexible Index Funds That Are Proven Wealthbuilders to Buy Now and Hold Forever (No Matter What Happens Next)

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in more than two decades, but the US economy has shown remarkable resilience despite tight credit conditions. Real GDP grew at an annual rate of 2.1% in the second quarter, roughly in line with the 20-year average, and Fed policymakers are projecting similar growth for the full year.

Still, the threat of recession remains. While business spending remained better than expected, consumer confidence is trending downward, and second-quarter consumer spending came in well below consensus estimates. Additionally, inflation has risen again in recent months, so Fed policymakers plan to keep interest rates higher than before.

All this is to say: the future is bleak. The Fed could be planning a soft landing, or the economy could slip into recession. The former could revive investor sentiment and push shares towards a bull market; The latter will put pressure on corporate profits, potentially sending stocks into decline. No one knows what will happen in the near future, but that is no reason to avoid the market.

Here are two index funds that have made consistent money over the long term.

1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO -1.25% ) tracks 500 large-cap US stocks. Its components are a mix of all 11 market sectors, value stocks and growth stocks, and it covers more than half of global equities by market capitalisation. In other words, it is a broadly diversified index fund that spreads capital across many of the world’s most influential businesses.

The top five holdings in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF are:

Apple: 7.7% Microsoft: 6.8% Alphabet: 3.6% Amazon: 3.1% Nvidia: 2.8%

The benchmark S&P 500 index has never failed to recoup its losses during any bear market or recession. The index has consistently hit new highs throughout its history, and the same is true for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. In fact, over the last decade index funds returned 207%, or 11.9% annually. At that pace, $200 invested weekly will grow to $192,000 over a 10-year period.

The bottom line here is this: The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has been a consistent money maker for patient investors, and there’s no reason to expect different results in the future. But the fund doesn’t just make money – it generates consistently solid returns. In fact, less than 8% of large-cap funds have outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past 15 years, meaning most professional money managers would be better off simply buying an S&P 500 index fund like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

Additionally, index funds have an average expense ratio of 0.03%, meaning the annual fee on a $10,000 portfolio would be only $3. This makes the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF a great choice for virtually any investor, provided they plan to hold the index fund for at least five years.

2. Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT -0.39% ) tracks 412 U.S. stocks in the healthcare sector that generally fall into two categories: companies that make healthcare equipment or provide healthcare services, and companies involved in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. .

The top five holdings in the Vanguard Health Care ETF are:

UnitedHealth Group: 8.5% Eli Lilly: 7.9% Johnson & Johnson: 6.8% AbbVie: 4.8% Merc: 4.7%

A resulting characteristic of the Vanguard Health Care ETF is the resiliency of the underlying healthcare sector during challenging economic environments. The business cycle is generally divided into four phases: early-cycle recovery, mid-cycle expansion, late-cycle recession, and recession. The healthcare sector performs better during the last two phases because medical products and services are generally non-discretionary purchases.

The defensive nature of the healthcare sector has historically translated into below-average volatility for the Vanguard Health Care ETF. To measure that statement, the index fund carries a five-year beta of 0.73, meaning it has moved 73 basis points for every 100 basis-point movement in the more diversified S&P 500 over the past five years.

However, the Vanguard Health Care ETF has actually performed well through all phases of the business cycle, not just recessions and recessions. Index funds are up 187% over the past decade (or 11.1% annually), roughly equal to the return of the S&P 500. At that pace, $200 invested weekly would grow to $184,000 over a 10-year period.

Here’s the basic takeaway: The Vanguard Health Care ETF provides exposure to a group of stocks that should theoretically perform well in any economic environment, and it has been a consistent money maker over a long time. Additionally, with a lower-than-average expense ratio of 0.1%, the annual fee on a $10,000 portfolio will be only $10. This makes the Vanguard Health Care ETF a great choice for investors looking for a defensive index fund capable of delivering strong returns.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Trevor Jennewein has positions in Amazon.com, Nvidia and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Merck, Microsoft, Nvidia, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

