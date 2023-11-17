Bull City Business Summit helps Durham entrepreneurs

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – As the Triangle continues to grow, many new businesses are popping up throughout the area. Durham is no exception.

That’s why city leaders are hosting a two-day event to teach entrepreneurs new skills to succeed.

Alison Matney, partner at Durham Vintage Collective Downtown, said being an entrepreneur comes with some challenges, but it’s worth the effort.

“It’s amazing to have your passion become your everyday job,” Matney said.

City officials hope this will help these businesses grow. On Thursday and Friday, Durham is hosting the Bull City Business Summit aimed at creating learning opportunities for both aspiring and existing entrepreneurs.

Bull City Summit (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

Mayor Elaine O’Neill said, “I don’t think we can do enough for our small businesses.” “I think this is a space that requires constant innovation and developing new partnerships.”

Another key goal of the summit is to support aspiring owners who have faced barriers to getting started.

Emily Bird is attending the summit. She owns an online consulting business and is helping out with a new sauna coming to town.

“It’s important that we know we are seen and supported, and that we live in a vibrant, entrepreneurial-focused city,” said Bird, general manager of Beam Light Sauna.

Local entrepreneurs believe it can make a huge difference in guiding people who might never have believed they could try a new endeavor.

“When you open, you become an entrepreneur, it’s about your passion,” Matney said. “You have to have passion for what you’re doing.”

The mayor said he hoped the summit could become an annual event. It continues on Friday, November 17 from 9am to 3pm

Source: www.cbs17.com