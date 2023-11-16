Bulgarian startup Icanpreneur now has over €1M to help tech entrepreneurs find product-market fit

Is it only 1 minute? Here are 3 main solutions:

, Icanpreneur closed a successful pre-seed round of €830K, bringing total funding to over €1M following a €200K angel round a year earlier.

• The current round is led by Sophia Angels Ventures (SAV) and includes existing and new business angels along with MFG Invest.

• The Bulgarian Startup is on a mission to significantly improve the chances of success for technology startup founders and product managers by providing a guided tour, information and best practices through intuitive and collaborative software.

Founded in 2021, the inaugural edition of Icanpreneur’s accelerator-as-a-software empowers tech entrepreneurs and product teams around the world to start from an initial idea and go product/market with higher chances of success.

“What is the root of an iconpreneur’s success? Undoubtedly the most important thing for a company is product-market fit. Product-market fit is not just a point in time that is reached in a few months, but a never-ending process that requires constant exploration and innovation. Also, “software is eating the world” and if product-market fit is so important, why is there no software to help companies get there? That’s how we created Icanpreneur – the most important software any company has ever created,” Vesco Kolev, Icanpreneur founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Their latest funding round is also supported by entrepreneurs, such as Svetozar Georgiev (co-founder of Telerik, Telerik Academy and Campus . (Founder and Managing Director of SK-PSD Group), Hristo Kossev (Co-Founder of Telerik, Telerik Academy and Healy), Zoran Arsovsky (Founder of VertoDigital), Georgy Atanasov (Chief Technology Officer at Centur), Emil Tabakov (Ex-Senior ) Product Manager at Coursera). The company’s CEO and founder, Vesco Kolev, is also one of the many tech founders, angel investors and ecosystem builders who emerged from software company Telerik following its acquisition by American company Progress in 2014.

According to iCanpreneur, the mix of investors with their unique domain expertise, product experience, reputation, and relationships makes this pre-seed round “one of the strongest rounds in this space to date.”

For Sophia Engels Ventures, iCanpreneur offers entrepreneurs a “more systematic and scientific approach” when creating their products.

“The world of startups is evolving beyond its initial romantic phase. Founders are beginning to realize that discovering and solving important problems is much more than the art and energy created by the initial inspiration. He started applying a more systematic and scientific approach while creating products, focusing on customer satisfaction and efficient technical solutions. This is where Icanpreneur provides the tools you need to significantly accelerate your progress. “We believe the time is right and the company’s team is right for the mission,” Milan Ivanov, managing partner of Sophia Angels Ventures, said in a statement.

“Which is the product market fit? This is a problem we have faced frequently since the beginning of MFG. Despite having a large team with years of experience, we continue to face the same challenge with every new product and market. We believe entrepreneurs deserve software that helps them find their way without diminishing their efforts. That’s why we invested in iCanpreneur,” said Stanimir Vasilev, co-founder of MFG Invest & Management Financial Group.

The company now plans to invest new funding over the next few years to accelerate the growth of Icanpreneur both as a product and as a go-to-market company, and as they say, “emerging It is also planning to expand its team further by including Entrepreneurship trends, especially around AI in the CEE, EU and US markets.

Source: therecursive.com