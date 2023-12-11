Future Market Insights Global & Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The kitchen renovation trend is seeing a rise in the United States, marked by a willingness among consumers to invest in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of their kitchens. This inclination has led to significant adoption of modular kitchens, leading to rising demand for built-in kitchen appliances across the country. Projections over the forecast period underline this momentum, with an anticipated strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% for the United States.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The built-in kitchen appliance market is expected to be valued US$15,856.7 million In 2024. The market growth is estimated to be encouraging with a CAGR from 2024 to 2034. 7.5%, Market value is projected to reach by 2034 US dollar$ 32,681.2 million,

Built-in kitchen appliances are keeping pace with modern kitchens with smart solutions. Smart kitchen appliances with cutting-edge technology like Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile app handling are keeping the market outlook fresh. Thus, the demand in the built-in kitchen appliances market is continuously increasing.

The role of built-in kitchen appliances is not limited to the functions provided by the products. Appliances are also becoming a part of kitchen decor. Thus, manufacturers are launching products with aesthetic value. With the trend of modular kitchens and kitchen renovation, the aesthetic value in built-in kitchen appliances has been given even more importance.

Homeowners are eager to find convenience in the kitchen as much as space. Thus, many homeowners prefer portable kitchen appliances over built-in appliances. However, manufacturers are meeting the needs of homeowners by producing space-saving built-in kitchen appliances. It is also observed that built-in kitchen appliances have a greater advantage over portable appliances in terms of capacity.

Highlights from the Built-In Kitchen Appliances Market

The built-in kitchen appliances market is estimated to be valued at US$15,856.7 million in 2024.

Built-in refrigerators are the most sought-after built-in kitchen appliances. In 2024, built-in refrigerators are projected to contribute 26.4% market share based on product type.

Residences are where built-in kitchen appliances are widely used. For 2024, the market share of the residential sector is expected to be 80.8%.

Australia is one of the most promising countries in the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for Australia is estimated to be 7.9%.

China and India are two countries with market potential in Asia. The CAGR for China and India is estimated to be 7.6% and 7.8% respectively over the forecast period.

The market in Germany is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% for the forecast period.

,Built-in kitchen appliances that help save energy are winning the hearts of consumers. Consumers are looking to cut both costs and harm to the environment. Thus, energy-saving built-in kitchen appliances offer market potential.”- SYes Sneha VargheseSenior advisor for consumer goods and products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

competitive analysis of built-in kitchen appliances market

Integration of advanced technology is a priority for players in the market. Thus, market players are expected to respond quickly to new developments. Expanding into previously unknown geographic areas is a strategy for many players. The market is so fragmented that new entrants have many paths to entry.

Major Market Players

Recent developments in the built-in kitchen appliances market

In September 2023, Samsung added kitchen appliances with capabilities like Wi-Fi connectivity and AI to its Bespoke range.

In June 2023, Dacor’s 48-inch built-in refrigerator with capabilities like auto-filling water pitcher and dual icemakers was launched.

In February 2023, Electrolux entered the Indian market with a range of products such as ovens and dishwashers.

market segmentation

By product type:

Oven and Microwave

Hobbs

Fun

dishwasher

refrigerator

Other

By Application:

By distribution channel:

by region:

Author:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. He has worked on more than 200 research works related to consumer retail goods.

His work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, cross-functional business operations, planning and managing technology projects, and promoting successful implementation. He has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail and manufacturer research perspectives. She has also been featured in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

