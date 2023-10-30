Building West Africa’s fastest growing fitness chain

The African fitness sector is constantly growing, and the continent is seeing an increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts. Africans are becoming more health conscious and serious about their fitness.

As a result, the fitness business in Africa is growing rapidly and is likely to grow even more in the future. Traditional African lifestyle has long revolved around physical activities but with the advent of technology and modernization, this has changed.

People have become more sedentary, leading to increased health problems such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes.

However, the narrative has changed in recent years, and Africans are becoming more interested in living healthy lives.

According to Statista, the total revenue in the health and fitness market in Africa is projected to reach US$20.25 million in 2022.

The total revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 7.17%, resulting in an estimated market volume of US$29.79 million by 2027.

In the ever-evolving landscape of fitness and wellness, one name stands out as leading and trailblazing in West Africa: i-Fitness.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur, Mr. Foluso Ogunwale, i-Fitness has become West Africa’s fastest growing fitness chain with an impressive 21 branches across Nigeria.

As i-Fitness celebrated its 8th anniversary in May this year, we sat down with Mr. Ogunwale to discuss the challenges, triumphs, and vision that is shaping i-Fitness into a fitness empire.

Like any ambitious endeavor, the early stages of i-Fitness faced a lot of obstacles. With the almost non-existent nature of the fitness industry in Nigeria a decade ago, i-Fitness was left to make its way into uncharted territory.

The importance of creating industry standards and overcoming the enormity of the task could be described as revolutionary.

According to the CEO,

“Building the brand while running another business required me to ask tough questions like: Will people embrace fitness if we launched our own fitness line?

Was the market deep enough for the investments we were making? Where will we get skilled human capital? How easy will it be to raise money with a young business in an untested industry?

Where do we learn operations to support the scale we want to grow? What if we all fail together?”

Mr Ogunwale recalled the early days when some investors rejected his vision, only to return ten months later, witnessing the traction and growth that took i-Fitness from its first branch to an impressive network of four .

“Acquiring external funding proved to be a major hurdle due to market skepticism, leaving financiers and banks uncertain about the potential of the fitness industry.

The need to make advance payments for long lease agreements on properties and gym equipment added to these barriers,Mr. Ogunwale candidly disclosed.

He noted that the realities of doing business in Nigeria include entrepreneurs providing their own essential utilities such as generators and transformers to ensure consistent power supply.

“In February 2017, we received our first external funding after self-financing for the first two years. Although it was expensive as the interest rate was around 3.8% per month, we agreed on a short-term arrangement.

By December 2019, i-Fitness had its first private equity fund investment, giving us the opportunity for further growth. Mr. Ogunwale said.

A paramount factor that has significantly contributed to his victorious journey as an entrepreneur is his insatiable thirst for knowledge and strong commitment towards learning from accomplished business leaders.

He said he immerses himself in the wealth of knowledge found in the pages of business, leadership and entrepreneurship literature and draws immense inspiration from experienced professionals.

Another important practice that has played a vital role in fueling the remarkable growth of the fitness chain is his steadfast dedication to ensuring seamless alignment among the leadership team across all branches of i-Fitness.

“Given the rapid and exponential growth of i-Fitness, where we are doubling in size within a short period, it is absolutely vital to maintain focus on our objectives and priorities.

It is necessary to avoid losing sight of your core goals amidst the demands of administrative mattersers,” says Ogunwale.

As i-Fitness expanded its reach to 21 branches across the country, the initial challenge of staffing the highly capital-intensive business became even greater.

The specific demands of the fitness industry require access to skilled human capital, which Mr. Ogunwale is addressing by establishing a partnership between the i-Fitness Academy and the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) USA.

This initiative empowers i-Fitness to groom and train talent, thereby enhancing human capital development in the fitness industry through professional training.

This is in line with the brand’s values ​​and standards. This training also creates a progressive career path for fitness professionals, enabling their career advancement in their chosen field of profession.

More importantly, fitness professionals and enthusiasts and all other participants in the programs receive an internally recognized certification upon completion.

At the recent i-Fitness Academy and NASM partnership launch event, the serial entrepreneur emphasized this by saying,

“The partnership aims to bring value to the community of fitness enthusiasts who want to upgrade and standardize their knowledge.

We are also bridging the gap by providing Africans with the skills, knowledge and capacity to work among their international peers.

The fitness chain differentiates itself by reflecting best practices that other organizations in the industry may ignore.

This innovative approach of maintaining global standards sets them apart from competitors and contributes to a positive work environment that employees find rewarding and gratifying.

The future holds exciting possibilities for i-Fitness as it contemplates cross-border expansion into other West African countries, marking a historic milestone as it ventures beyond Nigeria.

Additionally, the partnership with the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) takes i-Fitness services and their communities to even greater heights through the i-Fitness Academy.

“We understand the current realities and this partnership aims to ease collaboration, which is why fitness enthusiasts or aspiring nutritionists can learn virtually and practice physically, as well as provide better services. “Can connect with other students for.” Ogunwale confirmed.

Beyond the confines of its fitness centers, i-Fitness seeks to make a positive impact on communities. 2022 collaboration with the Nigerian Heart Foundation, which gave birth to “Bike-a-Heart-Shaped-Root” The campaign exemplifies their commitment towards promoting health and fitness.

By raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases and physical inactivity, i-Fitness advocates healthy lifestyles in the society it serves.

In the interesting story of i-Fitness, we see a vision turning into reality, driven by unwavering belief, innovation and commitment to creating a healthier world.

Mr Foluso Ogunwale’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience and the potential of those who dare to pursue their dreams.

As i-Fitness continues to bridge the gap in fitness and wellness, it leaves an inspiring legacy for generations to come.

About i-Fitness

i-fitness West Africa’s leading and fastest growing fitness chain. With 21 branches across Nigeria, over 200 professionally certified personal trainers, state-of-the-art gym facilities, over 20,000 members and a wide range of diverse fitness programs, i-Fitness is a gym and wellness center focused on nurturing a community. Is committed to. Fitness enthusiasts, promoting fitness lifestyle for a healthy and happy life.

