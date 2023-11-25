Building wealth has never been more difficult. Blame high interest rates and the US housing market.

Building wealth in modern times has never been harder, experts tell Business Insider.

The main reason for this is that it has become much more difficult to buy a home, the “big ticket” item of wealth for most Americans.

Less wealthy Americans have also been hit by high inflation, high borrowing costs and meager wage gains.

Earning money has never been so difficult in modern times. This is partly due to skyrocketing interest rates in the economy, which have driven up the cost of borrowing and put home ownership out of reach for many Americans.

According to Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at BankRate, an inaccessible housing market spells trouble for those looking to build their nest egg. Over the past 10 years, the value of the average American home has increased 58%, according to Federal Reserve data.

It’s not as good as investing in the S&P 500. The benchmark stock index has risen 152% over the past ten years — but real estate is still a key part of becoming wealthy, Rossman said, because most Americans have their net worth tied to a home.

And now, given the high headwinds in the housing market, he predicts this could be the worst time to grow your wealth since the beginning of the modern era, which he defines as the end of World War II.

“It’s harder than ever to buy a home. And home ownership is often a ticket to wealth for a lot of people,” Rossman told Business Insider. “We know that people are not always good at saving for tough times or saving for retirement.”

Federal Reserve data shows that in 2022, the average net worth of American homeowners was $396,200 – nearly 40 times that of renters, whose average net worth was measured at about $10,400.

As more Americans fall out of the housing market, this gap could widen further. More than 75% of homes on the market are now too expensive for middle-class buyers, according to a June study from the National Association of Realtors and Realtor.com. Meanwhile, home sales fell to the lowest level in 13 years in September, and consumer sentiment has likewise fallen. A record 85% of Americans surveyed by Fannie Mae last month said it is a bad time to buy a home.

The struggle to build wealth in the housing market or through other means has been reflected in the latest economic data. Since the beginning of the year, the top 0.1% of Americans have amassed $1.3 trillion in wealth, while the bottom 50% have gained just $330 billion, according to Fed data.

The gap is worse than the same time frame before the pandemic in 2019, when the top 0.1% gained $1.3 trillion in the first three quarters, and the bottom 50% gained $240 billion in wealth.

The bottom 50% of Americans have earned less this year than the same time frame in 2019, Fed data shows. federal Reserve

widespread inequality

America’s problem of wealth inequality is not new. The share of wealth held by the bottom 50% of Americans has been disappointingly low and has remained stable for decades, although it has increased recently due to a few factors.

According to Michael Neal, an equity scholar at the Urban Institute, higher interest rates have increased the cost of borrowing on types of loans other than mortgages, which has a greater impact on low-income and poor Americans.

Fed data shows the bottom 50% of Americans held about $6.1 trillion in debt, but only $9.4 trillion in assets in the second quarter, indicating a debt ratio of 65%. Meanwhile, the top 0.1% held $150 billion in debt and $18.7 trillion in assets.

“I think to the extent that tight financial conditions limit access to money, it’s going to have an adverse effect [the] Low income,” Neal said.

Another problem is that hourly wage increases have not kept pace with inflation until recently. Wages rose 5.2% year-on-year in October – above the pace of inflation, which was 3.2% in the month. That’s helping narrow the wealth gap, but not enough to reverse the effects of skyrocketing inflation last year, when prices climbed 9.1% in the first half of 2022, reaching a 41-year high .

“Just recently we’ve started to see wage growth outpacing inflation. We need more of that,” Bankrate’s Rossman said. “Especially for young adults who are becoming established, major costs like higher education, housing and child care have been rising faster than wages for decades.”

Neither Rossman nor Neal see the wealth gap improving any time soon. According to Rossman, inequality will not go away unless wage growth continues to keep pace with inflation. But that recent trend is also a double-edged sword, because rising wages are themselves inflationary.

“I think [wealth inequality] Will probably continue to grow because I don’t really see anything disrupting that train,” Rossman said. “It feels like an object in motion says something in motion, and I think it will be difficult to stop it. “

