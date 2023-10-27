Building the next wave of innovation through 5.5G

partner content: At the 2023 Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Huawei took its mission of bringing 5.5G to reality to the next level, and launched the industry’s first full-series solution for 5.5G. Here, Cao Ming, President of Wireless Solutions, explains the key benefits of its new offering, the current state of the 5G market, how it can enhance cutting-edge services around the world, and the potential of the technology.

Speaking at MBBF 2023 in Dubai, UAE, Huawei’s President of Wireless Solutions Cao Ming opened an exclusive media roundtable, providing a background on where 5G stands today, and how the network technology 5.5 is set to bring the next connectivity revolution. How is G Tak developing?

With large-scale 5G deployment underway for almost half a decade, it is said that 260 million commercial networks are in operation, while the number of 5G base stations has reached the 4 million mark. GSMA Intelligence estimates that the global 5G user base will reach 1.5 billion by the end of this year.

“The rapid deployment of 5G networks globally has brought business value to telcos. The industry has enjoyed the dividends of 5G so far,” Mr Cao said.

Pointing to some of the services enabled by the network technology, he said the capabilities of 5G are ten times stronger than those of 4G, resulting in the rapid growth of HD video calling, cloud gaming and many other use cases.

However, this is not the entire 5G application offering, it is only the beginning. Through 5.5G, which results in ten times stronger network capabilities and the ability to offload to the cloud, there will be greater demand for services such as 3D games and extended reality (XR) services, which the executive said will be created. Mainstream.

That’s why Mr. Cao believes it is important for the entire industry and ecosystem to advance these market trends and ensure the development of a 5.5G ecosystem such as chipsets, applications, devices and tools to enrich future applications.

“With stronger 5.5G network capabilities, the scope of telco business can expand, as well as that of content providers, device providers and chip manufacturers, enabling new revenue streams in the 5.5G era.”

Where does 5.5G stand today

With the hype growing, where does 5.5G sit in the market today? Mr Cao praised the current pace of 5.5G around the world, saying it is already in the phase of accelerating commercialization and there are key reasons why it should be introduced.

First of all, it’s simply because the industry is already prepared for it. With release 18 set for 2024, completion of this phase will finalize the definition of 5.5G specifications, as a band capable of sub-6GHz scale deployment, and its development at the upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) also being held in ) to be discussed in Dubai) in November.

Secondly, in total, according to Mr Cao, about 20 international operators have verified the functions and capabilities of 5.5G, meaning networks in some major developed markets may pull the trigger.

Finally, Mr. Cao again pointed to applications and services. “Today, we are seeing early achievements of 5G development and the resulting scale of business. 5G today is not just about connecting people, but also homes, things, vehicles, and industries. All these services are running at a fast pace.”

Huawei’s suite of solutions

With the launch of Huawei’s 5.5G portfolio, Mr. Cao said that as the key elements supporting the development of the mobile communications industry, such as ecosystem, network and technology are ready, the company believes that 2024 will be fully It will be a year. Large-scale commercialization of technology.

Huawei’s full range of 5.5G products can enable ultra-high energy and O&M efficiency and spectrum utilization.

At a high level, Mr. Cao pointed out that the vendor’s 5.5G solutions can help operators build networks efficiently through continuous innovations in the five pillars of basic capabilities: broadband, multi-band, multi-antenna, intelligent and green.

These complement the core benefits and iconic features of its 5.5G offering, enabling 10Gb/s downlink, 1Gb/s uplink, 100 billion connections, ultra-low latency and full scenario ‘0 bit 0 watt’ for optimal energy efficiency. Can.

On the first pillar, Mr Cao explained that ultra-wideband is essential for telecoms companies because it gives operators the ability to support a large range of discontinuous bands rather than requiring equipment to deploy multiple pieces of kit. .

Multi-band is equally important, because through the development of the industry, the spectrum varies from sub-1GHz, sub-3GHz, C-band and sub-6GHz as well as mmWave in the future. Huawei products can support multiple bands across a range of spectrum within a single box. “For telecommunications companies, this could reduce deployment costs and reduce pressure on antenna space, thereby reducing tower rentals.”

Speaking of multi-antenna, Mr Cao said, “Huawei has been promoting it for years”, explaining that since spectrum was a limited resource, there was a need to deploy and define technologies that would improve spectral efficiency. Can increase. Through the multi-antenna approach, “this technology has provided many times better experience to end users, and reduced the cost of spectrum licenses for telecom companies,” he said.

The fourth important pillar is a very trending topic in the industry – green. The deployment of technologies always means the consumption of large amounts of energy. Here, Mr Cao explains the complexities of adopting the right approach as traffic volumes often vary within the same site or even the same area, and its innovations are set out to ensure reduced energy consumption when traffic is low.

Finally, Mr. Cao outlined the benefits of IntelligentRAN, a solution that supports a high level of network autonomy. For example, in the 2G era the main requirement was to make phone calls and send SMS, he said. In the 5G era, services are much more diverse and complex due to gaming, live streaming, short video and other examples, which means there is a need to reduce costs and difficulties on network O&M. By building more intelligent networks through IntelligentRAN, telecom companies can provide these “advanced capabilities” while supporting optimized service experiences and network energy efficiency.

Summarizing Huawei’s 5.5G solutions, Mr. Cao believes that 5.5G will be a major mobile technology in the coming years. Its network capabilities are ten times stronger than 5G. “Huawei’s 5.5G solutions can help operators easily expand their 5G network resources and infrastructure to 5.5G.”

Mr Cao said the company’s core principles of innovating products and solutions are designed to “protect long-term telecom investments”.

Global 5.5G capability

According to Mr Cao, many telecom companies today already have sufficient spectrum resources and are “in a position to provision 5.5G services”.

For example, in China, China Mobile and shared wireless networks China Telecom and China Unicom are in the same situation. However, Mr Cao acknowledges that China may differ from other countries, as operators in other markets have limited spectral resources and high demand for access to new bands.

The market with huge opportunity is the Middle East. The region has been a leading 5G market and several operators began discussions with Huawei on 5.5G development “several years ago”.

For example, ongoing discussions with DU resulted in two major developments. At this year’s MWC in Barcelona the operator signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei on 5.5G, and at MBBF 2023 the companies jointly demonstrated the world’s first 5.5G villa, allowing users to enjoy technology such as VR gaming, Allowed to enjoy a range of experiences powered by. Access to 3D glasses and 8K HD video.

Zain also signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei in March, and the pair completed the validation of passive IoT in warehouse scenarios in July, and jointly held the 5.5G Smart Cities Summit in Riyadh.

Turning attention to Africa, Mr. Cao said Huawei is dedicated and committed to providing diversified solutions for different scenarios and markets at different stages of development.

He explained that the progress of the mobile industry in the continent is different from others as many parts of the same country are at different stages of development.

For example, 5G has already been deployed in major cities in South Africa, but 3G is still the dominant form of connectivity in many rural areas.

Mr Cao explained that it was a market decision as to when 5G and even 5.5G would be available in African countries, depending on the maturity of the device ecosystem and market development.

And lessons can be learned from leading 5G markets such as the Middle East, China, Europe and countries in Asia-Pacific on how to ensure the market is mature and ready for the introduction of advanced technologies.

“Huawei is carrying out in-depth cooperation in various fields. We hope that through our efforts, countries and regions can soon enjoy the convenience brought by 5G, so that we can help bridge that digital divide,” Cao Ming concluded.

Source: www.mobileworldlive.com