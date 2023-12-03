Building community in Hong Kong is 'crazy and fun': Meet Marisa Yiu

Yiu was at the center of this project. Autumn Night of 2019 Her nails were painted the same neon green as the brochure.

The Dancing Phoenix rug, seen here in the Haw Par Mansion, is a heat-sensitive carpet. Photo: Design Trust “Having such a vibrant community come together is a hugely hopeful and optimistic moment,” he said. Pro-democracy protests were already underway but Yiu is a glass-half-full personality.

When she commented on a tour of the grade-one-listed historic building, “There are always unexpected moments,” she was referring to objects (textiles with acoustic possibilities, aroma diffusers, movable sculptures, several heat-sensitive carpets) . Rang) are hidden in the corners of the mansion.

‘A very strange feeling of home’ at Amsterdam-based Hong Kong artist’s show

Four years, a socially distant pandemic and many unexpected moments later, Ho Par is no longer a music school, Hong Kong society has endured a sea change and Yiu is still positive that design can bring communities together in public spaces. Could.

Today, the proofs of her publication titled Neon-Orange Nails are turning the pages Design Trust Futures Studio: From smallness, playfulness to community impact, You can warm your hands on his enthusiasm.

At that long-ago How Par evening, she described the dress she wore as “ideological”. Reminded of this, she closes her eyes in a good mood. He agrees that these days he has toned down the academic jargon a bit.

Cover of the book by Design Trust Futures Studio. Photo: Design Trust

“I’m trying to simplify my delivery…” Has anyone suggested this? “No! Maybe it’s exhaustion.” Then she says – quickly, if she seems to be whispering, emphatically not her style – “I’m just kidding.”

The book, launched in November (“This is the first time that we have an ISBN [International Standard Book Number] For our own books – isn’t it crazy?”), expanding on a DTFS project from 2018, “Sports Are for People”.

The idea was to repurpose Hong Kong’s public areas into micro-parks and was developed from a 2017 DTFS project called “Small is Meaningful”.

“At that time, there was a lot of urgency about microscopic life, the pressure of space,” Yiu says. “If apartments are getting smaller, what do we think about public space?”

Yi Pei Square Playground in Tsuen Wan by Design Trust. Photo: Design Trust

The theory was that, given the subtlety of most interiors, outside areas could become people’s living rooms.

In retrospect, those titles may cause consternation. “I wanted to find something that everyone could connect with, so the idea of ​​’small is meaningful’ is a debate and a question,” she says.

Getting the government to do something about the cramped interior was not on the agenda, but the DTFS exhibition of prototype micro-parks gave the authorities a jolt.

After 9/11, entire neighborhoods shut down; It really made me realize how fragile communities are Marisa Yiu Kar-san

“By the end of 2017, different parties came to the show and said, ‘How can we work together?’” Eventually, the Department of Leisure and Cultural Services, the Department of Architectural Services and [now disbanded] The Office of Policy Innovation and Coordination became involved. “This book will present the process in a very intimate, personal way.”

Yiu, who likes flow charts and Excel and describes herself as a “very layered, multi-agenda-ed person”, conducted a double under the heading organizational analysis of the number of coordination meetings, workshops, district council meetings, -Page spread included. Creating each micro-park involved presentations and on-site construction meetings.

Central Chief Curator: From Yiu comes an exhausting stream of names and acronyms.

Children use the Yi Pei Square playground in Tsuen Wan by Design Trust. Photo: Design Trust It was no surprise to learn that she was head girl at Hong Kong’s King George V School (KGV), although she thinks it was unexpected. (“Not that I worked for it.”) She is skeptical about her age, but she lived during the British-colonial era and it is easy to imagine her – tall and attractive – as one of those admirable figures from the pages of Aeneid. Blyton as one of the capable schoolgirls.

She was also a competitive tennis player. He debuted at the age of eight and played for Hong Kong, traveling to Asian tournaments as a junior. “I keep it in my mind and think, ‘Oh my God, maybe this informed my love of cross-cultural projects.’”

Was she good about losing? “Not necessarily. But we learned to push ourselves faster. Tennis is beautiful. It’s humbling. You lose but you still keep rubbing your hands. Resilience is good training.”

Hong Kong city tour reveals sides of the city you’ve never seen before

By the time she reached adolescence, she was tired. “I was missing social life and school, I knew I wanted to focus on lessons.” Unlike most of his classmates, who took the British university route, he applied to pursue a liberal arts degree at Columbia University in New York.

She chose America because she liked art and fashion and could defer choosing her major for two years. (She also played tennis on the varsity team for a year. “It was a little manic when I was partying…”)

Top-down view of the Portland Street Rest Garden. Photo: Design Trust Futures Studio

When the time came, he chose architecture and earned a master’s degree in it at Princeton, but he never abandoned his early love. For example, his thesis explored the global assembly lines of the apparel industry.

“It was all about how communities are shaped. My parents were familiar with factories in China, and I was researching and mapping the approximately 500 factories in New York’s Chinatown. After 9/11, entire neighborhoods shut down; “It really made me realize how fragile communities are.”

That same year – 2001 – he met Eric Schuldenfrei, then a visiting architecture lecturer at Princeton and now head of the Department of Architecture at the University of Hong Kong.

Grass and other plants behind benches at the Portland Street Rest Garden in Yau Tsim Mong. Photo: Design Trust Futures Studio

Yiu worked for four years at the New York architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox until 2005, when she and Schuldenfrei combined their names and talents to establish an architectural practice called ESKYIU, deliberately pronounced “eskyu” to emphasize the unexpected approach. Was.

One of his first projects, in 2006, was Chinatown Work, a New York art installation about the vanishing garment industry. He moved to Hong Kong in 2007, and his subsequent work here – for example, creating client spaces at Art Basel, or the (now closed) Spring Workshop at Wong Chuk Hang – has leaned towards the artistic and academic.

When Yiu became Hong Kong’s chief curator for the 2009 Shenzhen and Hong Kong Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism and Architecture, Schuldenfrei was the curator for education, film and media.

A ribbon of lights adds drama at night to the seating area under the Hill Road flyover in Shek Tong Tsui. Photo: Design Trust

“He was focusing all his attention on academia,” she says of her husband (they married in 2009 and have twin boys). “And I felt the need to bring that sense of community back through our fellowship programs, our park projects.”

Essentially, in DTFS, she is a fundraiser: she solicits money to support other designers, architects, and scholars. She hums slightly, a tick she feels when she’s processing what seems like a less-than-perfect situation.

“I didn’t study it,” he agrees. “But I think there’s a lot of potential generosity and resources out there. Sometimes it matches that ecosystem for donors to support makers.

Giant planters add greenery and enhance privacy to the seating area beneath the Hill Road flyover in Shek Tong Tsui. Photo: Design Trust

In response to the obvious question, she exclaims, “Oh, very satisfied – completely! I really appreciate that this project shows such a positive side of humanity.

With a little prodding, she talks about the Shek Tong Tsui micro-park, which is less than a minute’s walk from her office. At night, it is lit up by an installation that moves like a track of fireflies beneath the huge Hill Road flyover.

“There was a lot of diplomacy and smiles. Maybe after 10 years we will tell everything,” she says. She is hesitating. She knows she’s being slant, she’s deviating from the message.

“We could not accept the steel frame, it was not as designed. After several meetings we all agreed and it was scrapped. we had to show [the installation] It’s not art, it’s not sculpture – it had function. We had to go to endless meetings to fight for those values.

The Hamilton Street Rest Garden in Yau Tsim Mong is the latest of four parks to be regenerated through community-led design under an initiative by Design Trust Futures Studio. Photo: Design Trust

She had what she calls a “brain explosion”: should she write a “sweet letter” or should she “make a fuss”? The early training of discipline and determination prevailed. New engineers were brought in.

“The remarkable thing is – it was built! It’s crazy and fun to do this… but it keeps me up at night. And she smiles.

Source: www.scmp.com