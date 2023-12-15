Generative AI is driving some important decisions and doing so very fast. Every organization faces the important decision of whether to build a custom generative AI platform internally or purchase a prepackaged solution from an AI vendor, typically delivered as a cloud service.

The numbers and odds are working in favor of DIY. It’s very strange, but the reasons may surprise you. They may also inspire you to rethink your enterprise GenAI strategy.

Full customization and control

Building a generic AI platform from scratch gives an enterprise full control over its features and functions. AI technology can be precisely adapted to the needs of an organization. This ensures compliance with the company’s unique workflow and provides a distinctive user experience. Remember that DIY generative AI can be done on public, private, or traditional platforms. Today, we are focused on using specific GenAI technology, primarily open source, either on premises or in the public cloud.

Natural language interaction provides a more “human” approach to dealing with static business processes. However, people are concerned that these systems may quickly become the core of the business and that unless they have full control over all features and functions, they run the risk of the system not providing total value. That is, if the purchased AI platform with all the features changes direction or even goes away, they are stuck with a failed system and a failing business.

More money, more time, more risk

Building a complex generative AI platform requires a team of experts with specialized knowledge, and it is very difficult to find enough of them in the existing talent pool. You need data scientists and AI engineers to work with platform engineers, cloud and non-cloud, to develop customized GenAI solutions built to the exact specifications of the business.

This can increase complexity and require hiring expensive talent. I have a CIO friend who is sending his employees to graduation ceremonies at good technical universities and recruiting people by walking them straight into the parking lot at the school before they hit the open job market. This is disturbing but also novel.

Most enterprises must be creative to find enough people. Some enterprises are facing this talent bottleneck and delaying their projects or deciding to buy systems instead of building systems.

purchase price

Purchasing a system provides fast deployment and functionality out of the box. It includes prebuilt solutions that allow quick implementation. You get instant pricing and quick time to market. More importantly, purchasing a generic AI service guarantees ongoing support, updates, and improvements. Although the DIY approach may come with some help for some parts, you are mostly on your own if you choose to build.

Think about the cost of building and supporting your database compared to purchasing a database from a database vendor. AI systems are much more complex and have many more components, but the analogy is apt.

The value of the build approach depends entirely on your need to create a one-time solution tailored to business needs. You’re betting that the extra cost, time and risk will be worth it in getting full control over the core system that will become the business for many people, not just automate the business. It’s likely that the right and strategic use of genAI will make or break a business in the years to come; There is a lot at stake.

weigh all factors

When deciding between building or buying a generative AI platform, consider all the pros and cons. First, the cost of building generic AI in-house can be substantial. In contrast, off-the-shelf solutions offer practicality and cost-effectiveness. Second, building generative AI requires assembling a skilled team internally, whereas an off-the-shelf solution gives you access to the expertise of the AI ​​vendor that built the system. This means passing the risk and cost onto the vendor or provider.

Ultimately, building an AI solution from scratch means complete creativity and control over the technical process. This allows compliance measures and precise functionality to be incorporated to meet requirements from the start. We all know how a building runs. Optimization requires multiple iterations and time-intensive development. Also, support and maintenance is important for in-house generation AI. If it doesn’t provide enough value to justify the DIY approach, look into purchasing, which removes the risk, time, and cost.

I suspect we will see many bad decisions result in businesses going bust. Perhaps they couldn’t provide technical value in their industry because they bought when they should have been building. Perhaps they couldn’t create anything of value because they lacked talent and their budget was limited. no pressure.

