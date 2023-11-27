“I was amazed when I saw ‘Just a Change’ tackle a huge problem in Portugal.” The dilapidated houses and their occupants are being given much-needed loving care by the volunteer group, which aims to actively involve the beneficiaries in repairs and renovation.

SCENES highlights youth from around the world who are breaking barriers and driving change. Character-driven short films will inspire and surprise, as these young change-makers tell their remarkable stories.

Inspired by compassion and solidarity, a remarkable movement is quietly transforming Portugal’s natural landscape. ‘Just a Change’ is a non-profit organization of dedicated volunteer builders who are changing lives of dilapidated homes one repair at a time.

These modern-day heroes are on a mission that goes beyond creation. They are architects of change, determined to rebuild lives and restore dignity. From the bustling streets of the city to the peaceful rural corners, their efforts echo the struggles of families trapped in housing deprivation.

‘Just a Change’ journey

A group of university friends regularly traveled by bus into downtown Lisbon. Along the way, he befriended local homeless people and used his earnings to buy food for them. After several weeks, rather than provide temporary relief, they wanted to do more. His initial efforts to share food with the homeless grew into a deep commitment.

Guilherme Fogaca is the head of operations for ‘Just a Change’, and explained to SCENES, “They decided to take a step back to think about this problem, and they came to the conclusion of addressing household poverty.”

In 2015 Guilherme joined ‘Just a Change’ as a volunteer. “There are many organizations feeding the poor, and they are doing better than us because they have years of experience. The first house we built, we joked, ‘They’re probably worse off than before because we have no experience. Was,” he jokes. He adds, “We started gaining more experience, recruited more volunteers and secured additional financing. With the help of financing, we can hire the professionals who have taught us.”

‘Their conditions are zero to zero.’

The organization’s first step is to locate families in need of housing. Through a local network of social partners, they identified people in need of assistance. Volunteers acknowledged the seriousness of their situation and often welcomed assistance.

“I was amazed when I saw ‘Just a Change’ tackling a huge problem in Portugal”, Lourenço Duarte, one of the volunteers, told Séances. “The conditions they have are zero to zero,” says volunteer Carolina Sampaio.

Once families are identified, ‘Just a Change’ mobilizes the necessary resources for project implementation. The team gathers materials, coordinates logistics, and recruits volunteers who are willing to contribute their time and skills to the cause.

“You meet them at the beginning. You get to know their life and see where they live,” Lourenco continued.

Carolina adds, “I feel accomplished because you can really see the difference in the lives of these families.”

‘It was already completely destroyed.’

The main objective of ‘Just a Change’ is to rehabilitate houses in difficult situations. Throughout the process, they prioritize building relationships with the beneficiaries and actively involve them in the renovation work.

Antonio da Silva thought that his house was beyond repair. “It was already completely destroyed,” he told Scenes.

Antonio’s daughter Sofia said, “To take a bath they had to heat a pot of water, take it to the bathroom and add water to it.” “The ceiling was almost going to collapse,” she says.

volunteer experience

By involving families in the process, ‘Just a Change’ fosters a sense of empowerment and ownership, making beneficiaries feel proud to have transformed their homes and share these special moments with volunteers.

“They are very impeccable people, hard-working and ready for anything,” says Antonio.

Sophia says, “They are wonderful people, they always have a smile on their faces. They never respond badly. They are always satisfied, always wanting to help. They are all dear to me.”

a lasting impact

Volunteer builders like Lourenço and Carolina are testament to the deep impact of Just A Change’s work. With unwavering determination, this organization strives to ensure that the positive changes achieved during rehabilitation are sustained in the long term.

Today, ‘Just a Change’ is a professionally qualified organization with 19 full-time staff members and thousands of volunteers throughout Portugal. Through their efforts to diagnose, mobilize resources, renovate homes, and provide follow-up support, these builders are making a difference in the lives of families in need and bringing hope to communities across the country.

