The world of entrepreneurship attracts many people, but getting started requires a little organization and preparation. The administrative processes that begin with setting up your own business can be particularly intimidating. If you need guidance, visit the Espace Auto-Entrepreneur online platform. It aims to simplify all administrative processes related to your self-employed business, from creation to management, from modification to closing. By choosing self-entrepreneurial space support service, you will remain calm and able to dedicate yourself 100% to your activity to face all the challenges. In Espace Auto-Entrepreneur, everything is online to complete your various tasks whenever you want. The interface is simple and well thought out to allow intuitive navigation of the different tabs.

Good reasons to choose Espace Auto-Entrepreneur as your business partner

One of the strengths of the Espace Auto-Entrepreneur online platform is definitely the many tools available to freelancers. Specifically, you will have access to:

A registration form is quick and easy: the latter is pre-filled to save time. You will have access to advice to better define your activity (its nature, taxation options, category, etc.) to choose the right option;

Monitoring your own business formation file: Once the form is completed, it is checked by an Espace Auto-Entrepreneur specialist and then sent to your Business Process Center (CFE), selected according to the type of your activity. When your file is verified, you can start your activity. Your SIRET number, which identifies your particular business, is sent to you by INSEE within an average of 1 to 4 weeks;

Dashboard for tracking your online activity: This tab on your location on our platform gives you at-a-glance access to lots of important information, such as your sales volume over the last 12 months, pending or unpaid invoices, or your The location relates to border tax for your state;

Invoice and Quote Writing and Management Module: Writing the first quote or invoice is not a straightforward task. To help you, use the editing and management module. You will save time and make your daily monitoring easier;

Assistance with your administrative procedures: declaration to the URSSAAF, payment of VAT, application for activity bonuses… Espace Auto-Entrepreneur guides you through all these important and not always very simple procedures;

Personal Support and Assistance: If you choose Espace Auto-Entrepreneur, you will be our single point of contact throughout our collaboration. The latter will know your business well to provide the most suitable assistance for each stage of your business life.

Do you have any questions or need specific information? Visit the portal Self-Entrepreneurship Cell to view the various materials provided. The search bar allows you to easily find answers to your questions.

Economical, Limited Social Charges, Easy Management: Features of Micro Enterprise System

When we talk about self-employment, we are talking about small projects, a system that is especially suitable for those starting entrepreneurship. What are the characteristics of small enterprise system? Small businesses have many advantages, starting with their simplicity, both in terms of their establishment and daily management. The return process is quick and easy, and you’ll pay a limited social fee. Commercial activity, accommodation activity, service provision and liberal professions. Small enterprises combine several fields of activity to accommodate large numbers of independent workers.

Start your own business as quietly as possible using the services of the Espace Auto-Entrepreneur platform. You will be supported in all your steps.

