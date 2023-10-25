Build an in-house tech talent pipeline with these 20 expert tips

getty

A common perception across industries and businesses of all sizes and focuses is that it is difficult to bring in and retain top technical talent. However, leaders may find that they have a solution: sourcing new technical team members from existing employees across the company. Professionals of all types who work with technology every day are often interested in it; They may also start thinking about and asking about a career change.

Although you will always need a core group of educated and experienced technology professionals, leveraging the enthusiasm of employees who are excited about technology and who already understand your company’s products and services, mission, and processes, a Could be a very smart strategy. Below, 20 members of the Forbes Technology Council share their tips to help business leaders build and grow a reliable and effective internal tech talent pipeline.

1. Promote a culture of learning

Technical talent can be developed from within by fostering a culture of learning, providing regular feedback, providing development opportunities, establishing mentorship programs, and ensuring clear career paths. It is also important to provide rotational roles, recognize achievements, promote inclusivity, invest in training, and facilitate both internal engagement and external networking. -Frank Chan, Medtronic

2. Provide structured time for personal development

We need to enable talented individuals to develop the depth of expertise that allows them to have a deep impact on the company’s mission and purpose in which they believe. Companies can do this by providing structured time off for employees outside of day-to-day tasks. Focus on their development including mentorship programs, training programs and role rotations. -Mahesh Saptarishi, Motorola Solutions

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?

3. Invest in growth and innovation

Business and technology leaders should invest in continuous learning and development programs designed to better upskill existing employees, encouraging them to adapt to emerging technology landscapes. Create a collaborative environment where employees can work on innovative projects, and nurture a culture of growth and innovation to retain talent and attract new, skilled professionals. – Indiana (Indy) Greg, Wedo

4. Develop clear promotion criteria and a psychologically safe environment

Business and technology leaders must prioritize creating a culture of continuous learning, ensuring equal opportunities for employment. It is essential to create a psychologically safe environment where teams can reflect on their mistakes and learn from them. Additionally, transparent internal certification programs with well-defined promotion criteria can further promote fairness and domestic development. – Hassan Abbas, Ericsson

5. Create Strong Entry-Level Training Programs

When considering an in-house tech talent pipeline, don’t limit your vision to top industry performers. Start from the bottom up and build a strong entry-level training program. Partnering with a certification provider can also be a first step toward building a pipeline. Companies need to recognize that they are training the next generation of leaders and devote resources to their development. – Raghu Bongula, ConnectWise

6. Develop career progression procedures and policies

Have formal enterprise-wide processes and policies in place for team members’ career advancement, even if it means a step sideways in the business team. The worst that can happen to you is that your team member’s career has reached a plateau and your only option for advancement is to move to another company. – Gladwin Mendez, Simply

7. Don’t say ‘no’

Nothing kills the passion of a budding engineer like dismissing his suggestions and ideas. Even if you have no budget, no time, or no business reason to execute on the ideas, features, or technologies suggested, simply acknowledging their value and allocating some time to pursuing them will develop your talent and Will build loyalty. – Garrett Fritz, Swenson Hay

8. Establish Internship and Apprenticeship Programs

As well as regular programs for students and early-career individuals, setting up internal internships and apprenticeship programs for career changers is one way to go. Upskilling and reskilling are the new norms in 2023 and beyond. Supporting this new type of internal career mover helps nurture and develop a pool of skilled talent that is already aligned with the company’s specific needs and culture. -Sergio Tang, Space AG Global

9. Provide opportunities to try different options

There are many important things. Have a well-defined career progression outline, as well as individual development plans, to support and grow each employee through the company levels. Additionally, provide opportunities to try out different career options for both horizontal and vertical development, including shadowing, secondment and pair programming. Create a diverse and inclusive culture where people from different backgrounds can shine. – Simana Paul, SumUp

10. Encourage self-training

Establish opportunities for mentorship, learning and development. Encourage self-training by offering in-person or online courses, and build an internal community to share resources and research papers. Allow time for side projects like hackathon-type events to help promote and showcase in-house talent capabilities and broaden a team member’s idea of ​​what they might be able to accomplish. – Raj Neeravanan, AlphaSense, Inc.

11. Let experienced team members guide newcomers

To build a strong technical team within the company, leaders should set up mentoring and coaching programs where experienced team members help and guide newcomers. This way, everyone learns and grows together, making the team stronger and ready to face bigger challenges in the future. – Ravi Tenetti, Olive AI

12. Look for unique knowledge and talent in onboarding

Management should be directed to actively engage in mentoring with individuals who have been identified as having unique educational or experience backgrounds. Often, these high-potential qualities fade after onboarding. By fostering these talents, companies can take advantage of often overlooked in-house expertise and capabilities. This also results in higher rates of talent retention. -Rob Tillman, Copy Chief©

13. Build strategic partnerships with adjacent development teams

An effective way for business and technology leaders to build and support an in-house technical talent pipeline is to form strategic partnerships with trusted adjacent development teams. These partnerships should emphasize best engineering practices, maintenance, quality and safety standards, thereby complementing the internal talent pool with valuable expertise. -Sebastian Avila, Novatek

14. Make employees ambassadors of growth culture

Make employees “fall in love” with a company culture that promotes learning and development opportunities and provides meaningful rewards. Make employees ambassadors of such a culture—they will bring in more people to grow the talent pipeline. Make employees responsible for relevant learning and development while building the core learning needed to meet company standards. – Spiros Leolis, part of EYP Mission Critical Facilities, Ramboll

15. Demonstrate that you value hungry, humble, and smart team members

Tech leaders can build and support an in-house talent pipeline by fostering a culture that values ​​individuals who are hungry (ambitious), humble (collaborative) and smart (emotionally intelligent). Additionally, promote skill development and provide growth opportunities. – Dr. Vivek Bhandari, PowerLaser

16. Let employees have a ‘day in the life’ in another role

Consider your peers’ emerging interests and support internal career changes. Sometimes, we allow our employees to live “a day in the life” of someone in a different role. This way, they can see if making a career change is worth it or if it might be a bad idea for them (which will make them feel happier where they are). If they need to change careers to find inspiration and happiness in their work, let them do so. – Konstantin Klyagin, Redwork

17. Explore Reverse Mentoring

Tech leaders can build an in-house technical talent pipeline by implementing reverse mentoring programs. Pioneered by Jack Welch, reverse mentoring pairs tenured employees with new hires for mutual knowledge sharing. While permanent employees advise new employees about organizational culture and leadership competencies, new employees can share knowledge of technology trends with which veterans are unfamiliar. – Justin Goldston, Environmental Resource Management – ERM

18. Establish ‘Innovation Labs’

Tech leaders can foster home-grown talent by setting up “innovation labs” that catalyze creativity and skills discovery. These labs act as incubators for new ideas, allowing employees to collaborate on passion projects, experiment with emerging technologies, and take calculated risks. By enabling these labs, leaders encourage a culture of creativity and problem solving and discover and develop hidden talents. -Amitkumar Srivastava, Fujitsu

19. Implement customized micro-learning modules

Implement micro-learning modules tailored to the company’s specific technical needs. These bite-sized, self-paced lessons may cover emerging technologies, coding languages, or industry-specific tools. Employees can access these modules on demand, promoting continuous skills development and keeping the talent pipeline updated with relevant expertise. -Jagadish Gokavarpu, Visen Infotech

20. Simplify the learning process

The secret sauce? Simplify the learning process. Start regular technical challenges and hackathons within the company. Not only does it promote innovation, but it also identifies internal technical talent that may be underutilized. Those who shine receive prompt training and guidance. It’s fun, keeps everyone excited, and fosters a culture of continuous learning. Plus, who doesn’t like a challenge? – Andres Zunino, ZirconTech