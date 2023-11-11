The day marks the 105th anniversary of the first Armistice Day, which is observed every 11 November to mourn the soldiers killed in the First World War and all subsequent conflicts.

Advertisement

With sombre bugles and bells ringing from the battlefields of World War I Western Europe to Australia, people around the world on Saturday remembered the carnage and loss a century ago in what was considered “the war to end all wars.” Was.

Yet the rumble of tanks and the screams of fire coming from Ukraine toward Gaza shattered the solemnity of the occasion and the notion that mankind could somehow eschew violence to resolve its worst differences.

“This time last year, our thoughts were focused on Ukraine. Today our minds are filled with horrific images coming from Israel and Gaza. These are just two of more than 100 armed conflicts in the world today,” said Benoit Motry, head of the Last Post Association in Ypres, western Belgium, where some of the most gruesome and deadly battles of World War I were fought.

During a ceremony with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and dozens of dignitaries, Moutry expressed the sense of powerlessness that many people feel as the lessons of the past cannot automatically be translated into peace today.

“It would be foolish to think that our presence at Ypres would have any direct impact on any of the 100 conflicts. The emotions of the people involved are too raw for us to understand, and for them we cannot see the light of what we believe to be reason,” Mottry said.

While French President Emmanuel Macron was saluting French troops in Paris and honoring the eternal flame in memory of those killed unknown, war and destruction was raging in Gaza. In Ukraine, soldiers are fighting on the front lines against Russian invaders who have barely advanced in the past few months, as was the case in Western Europe during World War I.

Yet Armistice Day has largely stuck to the primary purpose of the occasion – to remember and honor those who died for their country.

“‘Lest we forget,’ – it must not be forgotten,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, reflecting on the carnage of the 1914-1918 war, in which about 10 million soldiers died, sometimes in combat. Thousands of soldiers were killed in a single day that pitted the forces of France, the British Empire, Russia, and the United States against a German-led coalition that included the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman Empires.

Normally the most peaceful of occasions, the ceremony in London was held under strict police and security surveillance, amid fears that massive pro-Palestine protests could get out of control and clash with the remembrance ceremonies. .

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “Remembrance weekend is sacred to us all and should be a moment of unity, reflection on our shared British values ​​and serious reflection.”

Source