Bug in Fed’s payments system prevents bank customers from receiving payments

Some of the largest banks in the United States have not been able to provide deposits to customers after one of the Federal Reserve’s payment systems malfunctioned on November 3.

The Federal Reserve said the bug was caused by a “processing issue” in the Automated Clearing House – a payments processing network widely used by banks and employers to deposit wages into employee bank accounts.

ACH is operated by the Federal Reserve Bank and the Electronic Payments Network.

Banks insisted that customer accounts “remain secure” and the Federal Reserve claims all of its services resumed at 4:44 pm UTC time.

However, customers are still complaining about this problem. Georgia Godre, an X user, says she still hasn’t been paid and as a result, she can’t pay rent.

hello. Some deposits from 11/3 may be temporarily delayed due to an issue affecting many financial institutions. Your accounts will remain secure, and your balance will be updated as soon as the deposit is received. ^Adrian – Bank of America Help (@BofA_Help) 3 November 2023

“It is the opposite of safe because the money is missing. #Bitcoin fixes this.”

Also x user “lashylizard” Asked Wells Fargo, will they pay any late fees charged against them.

“So are you going to pay everyone’s late fees, court fees and everything associated with this BS? Because credit companies, bills, landlords don’t want to hear that you don’t have it.”

Hello, we appreciate your contact. We would like to see how we can help. Please send us your full name/zip/phone # and we will be happy to contact you. ^Adrian – Bank of America Help (@BofA_Help) 3 November 2023

A September CNBC survey found that 61% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, up from 58% in March.

Outage reports began coming in from US banks at around 11 pm UTC time on November 3.

According to Downdetector, the Bank of America report reached 313 in a span of 15 minutes at 4:00 pm UTC time. Chase and Wells Fargo reached similar peaks of 279 and 137 around the same time frame.

Disruptions were reported at Bank of America in the last 24 hours. Source: DownDetector.

The Federal Reserve launched FedNow in July, which allows banks and money transmitter services to make instant payments without relying on ACH.

