Buffett's private stock trades contradicting public statements raise ethical concerns

It was the kind of support most companies dream of. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, known as the Oracle of Omaha, repeatedly praised Wells Fargo in an interview. Luck, The bank, Buffett said, has come “closer” to an effective business model than any other large bank by some margin. He detailed the ways that Wells Fargo was more valuable than it seemed and compared its chair to Walmart founder Sam Walton.

The interview was published on 20 April 2009. Banks were still reeling from the financial crisis, stock markets were turbulent and Buffett was the kindly white-haired billionaire who assured Wall Street, the US government and the public that America would be fair. Good. It was Buffett who proposed the idea that turned into a $250 billion federal bailout that bailed out America’s banks (including Wells Fargo).

Berkshire was already one of Wells Fargo’s largest shareholders, and Buffett was so influential that, Luck Noted, he had caused Wells shares to jump more than 20% the previous month “simply by expressing confidence in the bank on TV”. After Luck As the interview unfolded, a similar pattern emerged: Buffett’s comments spread across the financial media, and a legion of investment fans who followed his every move eagerly took advantage of it. By April 24, Wells Fargo shares had jumped 13%.

That day, Buffett personally sold $20 million worth of Wells Fargo shares in his personal account.

It has long been known that Buffett keeps a personal stock portfolio, separate from his company holdings. But what’s inside has always been a well-kept secret. Buffett’s chosen biographer Alice Schroeder told ProPublica That gave him access to almost everyone and everything in his life – except his personal investment records.

For years, Buffett has been candid about one aspect of his personal portfolio: He has repeatedly said that he stays away from trading the stocks in which his company is trading. He has said, “I can’t buy what Berkshire is buying.” Doing so, he said on another occasion, would create a “conflict” of interest. For example, if he buys a stock before Berkshire does, he may enjoy a better stock price than its shareholders, because a larger stock purchase by Berkshire will increase prices.

But nearly two decades of Buffett’s personal trading were included in a leak of data obtained by the IRS ProPublica, Those records show that the country’s best-known and most respected investor has sometimes said one thing in public and done something else in private.

On at least three occasions, Buffett has traded shares in his personal account in the same quarter or the quarter before Berkshire bought or sold shares of the same companies, doing so before the group’s moves were disclosed to the public. I went.

These trades may violate Berkshire’s ethics policies, written by Buffett himself, which require that “all actual and anticipated securities transactions of Berkshire” be publicly disclosed before Berkshire employees personally trade the stock. Is necessary to be done.

Overall, Buffett’s records show he reported at least $466 million in personal stock sales between 2000 and 2019. This is a relatively modest amount for a man who is reported to be worth more than $100 billion (and indeed records reveal much more trades in government and corporate bonds than in stocks). But the records only include securities they sold, not those they bought and held, so the portfolio is likely larger than that. ProPublica Can see.

Trading records provide an unprecedented window into how America’s most eminent investors manage their personal portfolios. Buffett did not answer detailed written questions about his personal business.

Buffett has in the past described the process of finding stocks for his personal account in sensual terms: “It’s like finding a new girl for me.” But, at the Berkshire shareholder meeting in 2016, he dodged speculative questions about his personal business by saying that most of his money is in Berkshire shares, not in his personal account, and that he has donated almost all of his billions to charity. Have planned to do. Anyway, from money to donations.

In February 2012, Buffett was asked on CNBC why Berkshire did not invest in the bank, despite his praise of JPMorgan Chase. Buffett responded, “I’ll let you in on a little secret.” “I have some shares of JPMorgan.” He explained that because Berkshire did not own any shares of the giant bank, “This is a stock I can buy without any potential problems about conflicts.”

This question came up a second time at the Berkshire shareholder meeting that year, and Buffett gave much the same answer. He said he preferred Wells Fargo, but Berkshire “was buying Wells Fargo stock and it puts me out of the business of buying Wells Fargo,” so he bought shares of Chase for his personal account because it was his Was the second choice.

“That’s one of my problems,” he said. “I can’t buy what Berkshire is buying and I have some money and so I go to my second choice or smaller smaller companies.”

Only a year earlier, the issue of personal trading had sparked a rare scandal for Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett’s successor at the time, David Sokol, resigned under suspicion after making personal stock trades that Berkshire ultimately determined violated its insider trading policy. Berkshire is a giant conglomerate with revenues of $300 billion in 2022, which entirely owns some businesses and holds stakes in many publicly traded companies. Sokol, who denied that his trading was improper, had bought shares in a chemicals company that Berkshire soon acquired.

One headline read, “Sokol affair could damage Berkshire’s reputation.” “Say it ain’t so, Warren,” another read.

In the wake of such articles, Buffett defended his company’s individual trading policies and the firm’s controls to ensure adherence to those rules. “I don’t think you’ll find that the problem is in the rules. The problem is people breaking the rules,” he said. “People break the rules… the job is to find them.”

He distinguished between an employee holding stock for a long time in which Berkshire invested, which he defended, and moving into the stock at approximately the same time Berkshire did, as was the case with Sokol. Buffett was asked if there were other examples of anyone at Berkshire that could create the perception of a potential advance – the practice by investment managers of trading stocks with the knowledge that their employer planned to trade the same security. Were. “I’ve never seen it,” Buffett said. “I don’t have any proof of that.”

Ultimately, the Sokol affair left no lasting blemish on Buffett, whose reputation for honesty is as stellar as his reputation for investing acumen. In fact, Buffett has a credibility that no other investor can match – a homegrown billionaire with articulate words and a handshake you can trust.

Buffett’s reputation in the public mind soared in the early 1990s when he was chosen to clean up the mess at Salomon Brothers. In the wake of the investment bank’s involvement in rigging the auction of Treasury securities, Buffett was called to testify before Congress. With cameras rolling, he assured MPs that ethical lapses would not be tolerated under his watch. “Lose money for the firm, and I’ll understand,” he testified. “The company will lose a little bit of reputation, and I will be ruthless.”

Since then, Buffett has spoken out harshly against anyone who trades reputation for profit, reiterating the adage that no one should do anything in private that they would not want to see on the front page of the newspaper. want.

Berkshire’s remarkable returns to investors gave him his golden aura, but he also developed the image of a selfless and ethical billionaire. He donated a large part of his wealth. And he has called for higher tax rates for the wealthy, earning praise from President Barack Obama and others, even though the type of reforms he pushed would have left their fortunes largely untouched.

In October 2012, Buffett made another notable personal trade. Over several days, he sold $35 million worth of Johnson & Johnson shares. At that time, Berkshire effectively disclosed that it had also sold shares of Johnson & Johnson.

Berkshire did this in a simple way. It did not issue any press release announcing its plans to sell shares. Instead, it filed a report listing its holdings as of the end of the quarter (as many investment managers are required to do). The public can then compare the holdings in that filing with the previous quarter’s holdings. This way, avid Berkshire followers can determine whether the company sold shares at some point during the quarter – no date is specified.

What that filing didn’t disclose was what was going to happen: Namely, that Berkshire would sell millions more shares in the two quarters that followed. It seems that Buffett’s private sale is contrary to Berkshire’s policy. That document states that if an employee “knows that Berkshire has taken or changed any position in the securities of a public company or that Berkshire is actively considering such action, then Also “trading in securities” prior to public disclosure is expressly prohibited. Berkshire because of its actions.” The policy classifies awareness of Berkshire’s trades as “material non-public information”, a required component of an insider trading claim.

In this example, Buffett’s Johnson & Johnson sales avoided a slight decline in the following days. But shares rose significantly in the following months.

In another example, in August 2009, Buffett appeared to move his personal portfolio in the opposite direction to Berkshire’s portfolio. He sold $25 million of Walmart stock in his personal account, while Berkshire nearly doubled its stake during the same quarter (which had remained stable for the prior 15 quarters). It is unclear which transaction occurred first, but no matter the order of events, it raises the question of why Buffett chose one option for his portfolio and the opposite option for Berkshire investors. And if he knew Berkshire had made or was considering a move, and still made the trade, Buffett again risked violating his insider trading policy.

The result of Buffett’s moves was counterproductive: Walmart’s stock did not rise much in the weeks following this trade, but then the market rose slightly months later. there is no sign in ProPublicaData shows that he sold Walmart shares again.

