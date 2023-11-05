Omaha, Neb. – Warren Buffett’s company reported a loss of nearly $13 billion in the third quarter as the paper value of its investments fell, but the companies it owns – particularly insurers – have generally performed well.

Berkshire Hathaway said Saturday it lost $12.8 billion in the quarter, or $8,824 per Class A share. That’s significantly larger than the loss of $2.8 billion, or $1,907 per Class A share, reported a year earlier.

But most of those investment losses are unrealistic because Berkshire didn’t actually sell most of its stock, even though its largest stake was a large stake in Apple. Accounting rules require it to include the value of its investments in its earnings, which it put at $341.1 billion at the end of the quarter. Last quarter, it said its stock portfolio was worth $353 billion.

That’s why Buffett has long said investors would be better off focusing on Berkshire’s operating income, which does not take into account the value of its investments that can vary widely from quarter to quarter. By that measure, Berkshire said its operating profit rose nearly 41% to $10.8 billion, or $7,437.15 per Class A share. That’s up from $7.65 billion, or $5,215.60 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Three analysts surveyed by FactSet Research expected Berkshire to report operating earnings of $6,540.23 per share, on average.

Berkshire’s insurance unit was helped by relatively low losses this year related to major disasters like hurricanes and a jump in Geico’s profits. Overall, Berkshire’s insurers contributed $2.4 billion to its operating profit. A year earlier, insurers reported a $1.1 billion loss in the third quarter.

CFRA Research analyst Kathy Seifert said the insurance results reflect Berkshire’s pricing power in commercial and reinsurance because it was able to raise rates on many of its policies, and the changes Geico had made.

Geico has improved its profits over the past year by increasing its rates by about 17% and cutting the number of policies it writes by 13%. Seifert said that helps in the short term, but investors probably won’t know much about Berkshire’s long-term strategy at Geico until the annual meeting next May because Berkshire doesn’t question its quarterly reports like most companies.

“I think strategically investors will want to know what the strategy is for Geico going forward because they’re really holding back and that’s helping the results. Strategically, this is not always sustainable,” Seifert said.

In addition to insurers, the Omaha, Nebraska-based group owns a diverse assortment of manufacturing and retail firms, including BNSF Railroad, several major utilities and aviation parts makers Precision Castparts, See’s Candy, Dairy Queen and Helzberg Diamonds.

Profits at the railroad fell to $1.2 billion from $1.4 billion last year as BNSF carried about 5% fewer shipments, with the largest decline in consumer products volume.

The utility unit contributed just $498 million to Berkshire’s operating profit, down from $1.6 billion a year earlier as its operating expenses rose 55% to $3.7 billion. The biggest reason for that increase in expenses was a $1.3 billion loss related to wildfires at its PacifiCorp unit.

Berkshire got a $183 million boost in the quarter from its acquisition of 80% of Truck Stop’s Pilot Flying J Network that it made at the beginning of the year, but the quarterly report included a recent lawsuit filed by Pilot’s founding family. No mention was made. Resolve the dispute over how much Berkshire would ultimately pay to acquire the remaining 20%.

Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan said he wondered whether the dispute with the Haslam family would damage Berkshire’s reputation as a generous acquirer of companies. Buffett is known for holding acquisitions for long periods of time and letting Berkshire’s companies run themselves with little interference from headquarters. That’s not the case with Pilot, where Berkshire appointed a new CEO earlier this year. The Haslams have said that Berkshire was the only company they considered selling in 2017 when they agreed to the deal out of respect for Berkshire and Buffett.

“I wonder if this has hurt their reputation in the market, where they might be interested in selling Berkshire, but then they look at this situation with the Haslam family and it gives them some pause,” Shanahan said. “

Berkshire repurchased $1.1 billion of its own stock this quarter, but the pace of its buybacks has slowed significantly from the first quarter, when it bought $4.4 billion of Berkshire shares. Buffett buys back Berkshire shares only when he feels they are selling at a cheap price.

Buffett is sitting on a huge pile of cash because he hasn’t made any major investments or acquisitions this year. Berkshire had $157.2 billion in cash at the end of the quarter, up from $147.4 billion at the end of the second quarter.

