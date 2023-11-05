Buffett’s Berkshire suffers big loss due to fall in shares; Operating profit made record

Nov 4 (Reuters) – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Saturday reported its first quarterly loss in a year, as the prices of Apple (AAPL.O) and other shares it owns fell, but said That was helped by better insurance results. Increase operating profit to record levels.

Rising interest rates pushed yields on Berkshire’s vast U.S. Treasury bill holdings above 5% in the third quarter, while fewer car accidents and a quiet Atlantic hurricane season boosted Geico’s car insurer and reinsurance businesses.

Operating profit rose 41% to $10.76 billion, while Berkshire’s net loss more than quadrupled to $12.77 billion.

Berkshire also indicated that it is cautious about stock valuation and the market environment.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based group’s cash holdings rose to a record $157.2 billion, enough for one or more major acquisitions, as Berkshire sold $5.3 billion more stock than it bought and slowed repurchases of its own stock. Made $1.1 billion.

Berkshire also showed signs of caution among consumers, where confidence is declining amid inflation concerns, higher borrowing costs and political instability.

Its BNSF Railroad shipped fewer consumer goods, while fewer home purchases hurt its namesake real estate brokerage and construction products units like Clayton Homes. Sales of Forest River RV and Fruit of the Loom apparel also took pressure.

Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan, who gave Berkshire a “hold” rating, said the overall results were “very good” and exceeded his expectations, although the new “softness” in consumer businesses could persist for several quarters.

Many consumer companies are experiencing higher input costs and “slowing” demand, said CFRA Research analyst Kathy Seifert, who raised her Berkshire rating to “buy” on Oct. 31.

“Against that backdrop, it is not surprising that Berkshire’s consumer and housing-related subsidiaries are seeing stress,” he said.

Jazwares, a toy maker that makes the popular Squishmallows and which Berkshire bought a year ago, helped offset some of the weakness by posting revenue of $469 million in the quarter.

‘Cash is not garbage’

Investors watch Berkshire closely because its results often reflect broader economic trends, and because of the 93-year-old Buffett’s reputation as one of the world’s greatest investors.

Many investors appreciate Berkshire’s caution in spending cash, even as they wait for Buffett to make a big acquisition.

“Berkshire is disciplined,” said Tom Russo, partner at Gardner Russo & Quinn in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who has owned Berkshire stock since 1982. “It is not displaying ‘fear of missing out’ from trading and buying businesses whose appeal may ultimately appear to be illusory.”

Buffett himself has preached patience. “Cash is not trash,” he said at Berkshire’s annual meeting in May.

Berkshire’s loss totaled $12.77 billion, equivalent to $8,824 per Class A share, and widened from $2.8 billion a year earlier.

Its $10.76 billion operating profit was equivalent to $7,444 per Class A share, and up from $7.65 billion a year earlier.

The overall results included investment losses of $23.5 billion, primarily reflecting a 12% decline in the stock price of iPhone maker Apple, where Berkshire had a stake worth $177.6 billion.

Berkshire’s net results fluctuate widely because accounting rules require the company to report investment gains and losses even if it doesn’t buy or sell anything.

Buffett says volatility is usually meaningless, and Berkshire appears to have kept its Apple stake intact.

The insurance operation made a profit of $4.89 billion, up from just $336 million a year earlier, when it suffered a $2.7 billion loss from Hurricane Ian alone.

Geico went from a pre-tax loss of $759 million to a pre-tax profit of $1.05 billion due to fewer drivers submitting claims, although a significant reduction in advertising led to a 13% decline in overall policies.

Shanahan said some insurers are resisting new business in big states like California, Florida, New Jersey and New York because premiums can be too low.

“The question is whether Geico is ready for growth given the retrenchment policies in place,” he said.

PacifiCorp, Pilot

BNSF, which often generates one-fifth of Berkshire’s operating profit, saw net income fall 15% to $1.22 billion.

Profit from energy businesses fell 69% to $498 million as the PacifiCorp utility overestimated losses from litigation over wildfires in the western United States.

Berkshire would not predict the impact of an Oct. 31 jury verdict that awarded home sellers $1.78 billion over an alleged illegal antitrust conspiracy among several defendants, including its HomeServices of America unit, to inflate broker commissions.

The Pilot Truck Stop unit, in which Berkshire took an 80% stake in January, added profit of $183 million. Its founders, the billionaire Haslam family, are suing Berkshire over what the 20% stake they still hold would be worth if they sold it.

Berkshire also said geopolitical risk remains a concern, although its IMC Metals unit, which makes many products in Israel, has not seen a significant impact from the war between that country and Hamas.

Buffett has been running Berkshire since 1965. His net worth of $117.5 billion ranks fifth worldwide according to Forbes magazine.

Berkshire shares have gained 14% this year, about the same as the Standard & Poor’s 500 (.SPX).

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Jason Neely and Dianne Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com