Budget of Rs. 10 billion has been allocated for the elections- Ranjit Siyambalapitiya

Minister of State for Plantation, Enterprise Reforms and Finance, Shri Ranjit Siyambalapitiya has announced that a dedicated allocation of Rs. 10 billion have been reserved for possible future elections. This provision, though not explicitly mentioned in the Budget proposals, has been included in the Estimates.

Furthermore, the Minister of State informed that the Executive Committee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to deliberate on the release of the second tranche of the extended credit facility to Sri Lanka on December 6.

Minister of State for Plantation, Enterprise Reforms and Finance, Shri Ranjit Siyambalapitiya made the remarks during his participation in a press conference held at the Presidential Media Center (PMC) today (21) under the theme ‘A Path to a Stable Country’. ,

Speaking further, State Minister Siyambalapitiya highlighted the challenges faced in preparing this year’s budget. He stressed that in 2023, the government’s revenues fell by 16% from the targeted amount, which was due to the current negative economic conditions. While addressing the inherent limitations encountered during budget preparation, he acknowledged the constraints in pursuing objectives such as maintaining a strong primary account.

Furthermore, to address the budget deficit, when expenditure exceeds income, it becomes necessary to resort to borrowing. However, the coming year will present a limited borrowing environment with limited space available. Earlier, local borrowing was facilitated through various accessible channels, but with the implementation of the new Central Bank Act, borrowing has become subject to restrictions. The government now has the right to borrow only in response to sudden announcements from the central bank.

Despite allegations that this year’s Budget is election-oriented, it is important to recognize the imperative to respond to the challenges facing a highly stressed society. In such a context, it becomes imperative to address the needs of those affected by economic adversity.

We have allocated Rs. 10 billion for the upcoming elections, although this provision was not formally presented in the budget proposals, but has been included in the estimates.

Furthermore, it is essential to recognize that no nation has thrived without a steady stream of tax and government revenue. When we took over these responsibilities, the tax structure mainly consisted of 80% indirect taxes and 20% direct taxes. Over time, we have strategically reduced the indirect tax rate, bringing the direct tax rate closer to 30%.

Additionally, the State Financial Management Responsibility Act No. 03 of 2003 mandates maintaining the budget deficit at 5%, a goal that has proven challenging in practice. In the last two decades, this target was achieved only in 2016 and 2017. Sustaining this requires a drastic approach including substantial expenditure cuts and revenue generation. In particular, public welfare expenditure, which stood at 65 billion, is projected to increase to 209 billion this year. Efforts are underway to implement practical reforms, including amendments to some laws, to bring the law in line with operational realities. Activating passive tax revenues is also a priority in our pursuit of fiscal sustainability.

Furthermore, the state income ratio is likely to increase from the current 8.3% to 10.1% by the end of this year, and after the implementation of the Budget 2024, this ratio may increase to 12.3% by the end of that year. , No matter which political party is in power, sustaining the nation requires a continuous increase in state revenue.

In a remarkably short period of time, we successfully reduced the frustrations associated with the state’s historical instability. Concurrently, efforts are underway to enforce the Anti-Corruption Act, in line with the commitments made under the agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

In addition, the Electronic Tax Information Aggregation Program and Revenue Administration Management Information System 2.0 (RAMIS 2.0) project is planned to be completed by the end of the year. The coming weeks are considered crucial for Sri Lanka’s economic trajectory. On December 6, the Executive Committee of the International Monetary Fund is set to meet and deliberate on the release of the second tranche of the extended credit facility. In addition, there are plans to discuss and finalize a proposal for restructuring of bilateral debt.

