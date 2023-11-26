JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Minister Benny Gantz demanded on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remove all political payments from a proposed wartime budget, widening a potentially dangerous rift with religious nationalist parties in the government.

Gantz, who has emerged as Netanyahu’s primary political rival, left the opposition to join a short-platform war cabinet shortly after the October 7 killing spree by Hamas in southern Israel, sparking the war in Gaza. Went.

Even as a cabinet member, Gantz has not hesitated to attack Netanyahu, especially after the prime minister took a dig at his intelligence chiefs over the Hamas attack.

But the budget issue could have real-world consequences and potentially end up bringing together a shaky emergency arrangement that brings together centrist Gantz with Netanyahu’s hard-right allies, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Under the coalition agreement Netanyahu struck with Smotrich and other religious party heads after last year’s election, billions of dollars are to be set aside for ultra-Orthodox and far-right pro-settler parties.

In a strongly worded letter to Netanyahu, made public by his office, Gantz referred to a broader Cabinet meeting on Monday that will deal with the proposed budget changes.

Gantz reiterated his opposition to the inclusion of “coalition funds” in the proposed budget and said there should be no additional money for purposes beyond supporting the war effort or economic development.

If the meeting takes place and the budget remains in place, Gantz said his caucus would “vote against the proposed budget and consider our next steps”.

Netanyahu’s office said he would bring the budget up for a vote on Monday and tried to play down Gantz’s criticism, saying “the political argument is about one percent of the total budget”.

It says most coalition funds have been cut and those that remain are apolitical.

The Bank of Israel also criticized the proposed budget amendments, saying that the cuts were inadequate and that the government needed to show greater fiscal responsibility in dealing with the economic impact of the war.

