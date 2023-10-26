Bud Light will return as the official beer of the UFC after overcoming conservative backlash

Bud Light is set to return to the US as the official beer of the UFC next year as the brand tries to overcome conservative backlash for a promotion with a transgender influencer.

Under a new multi-year marketing agreement between the mixed martial arts fights promoter and Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch, the brewing company will become the “Official Beer Partner” of the UFC in the U.S. starting Jan. 1, both companies announced.

Outside the US, Anheuser-Busch’s parent, AB InBev, will be the official global partner of the UFC.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed — but, citing a person familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the global agreement marks the UFC’s largest-ever sponsorship, which will be signed with Crypto.com in 2021. The fight-kit deal has surpassed the $175 million mark.

A UFC spokesperson declined to comment on the financial terms of the partnership. Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

This is not the first time that UFC and beer brand have paired up. UFC CEO Dana White said in a statement Tuesday that Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light were the UFC’s original beer sponsors more than 15 years ago — adding that he thinks the UFC, Anheuser-Busch and Bad Light “were They are very united when it comes to values.” ,

News of the partnership comes during a difficult year for Anheuser-Busch. The brewing company has seen a one-month decline in Bud Light sales after conservative critics vowed to boycott the brand for sending a memorial can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year. Bud Light has also faced backlash from Mulvaney’s supporters and LGBTQ rights groups, who say the company did not do enough to support them.

In June, Bud Light lost its position as America’s best-selling beer after more than two decades, slipping to second place behind Mexican lager Modelo Especial. InBev also owns Modelo, but the brand is imported and sold in the US by Constellation Brands.

As Bud Light sales decline, Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a 10.5% decline in U.S. revenue for the second quarter of this year. Meanwhile, its revenue overall rose 7.2% to $15.1 billion from the same period a year earlier – as global brands such as Stella Artois and Corona offset the loss in Bud Light sales.

Source: www.nbcnews.com