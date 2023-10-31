Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is still recovering from its hangover, but shares of the Bud Light parent rose nearly 5% on Tuesday after announcing a $1 billion buyback program.

The buyback will be executed over the next 12 months, and will begin “almost immediately,” CFO Fernando Tenenbaum said on a call with investors.

Bank of America analyst Andrea Pistacchi said that while the move was “not huge,” it was “not expected.”

Additionally, the company is trying to reduce debt by approving a cash offer to buy up to $3 billion of bonds.

However, third quarter earnings results remained mixed, as US volume growth continued to drag down its performance. Its U.S. revenue declined 13.5% as sales to wholesalers declined 17.6% and sales to retailers declined 16.6%. This is primarily due to Bud Light’s decline and decline in the third quarter of 2022, when buyers tried to get ahead of the higher prices implemented in October by purchasing early.

The figures come seven months after a marketing campaign featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney led to a widespread boycott of Bud Light. It lost the crown of America’s favorite beer to Modelo in May.

Speaking with investors, CEO Michel Doukeris said Bud Light drinkers are ready to come back and sip again.

Meanwhile, AB InBev also saw softness in Europe and growth in Central America, Africa and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

Revenue rose 5% to $15.57 billion, slightly below Bloomberg estimates, while adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.86.

Total sales volume declined 3.4% in the third quarter. Beer volumes declined 4%, but non-beer volumes increased 1.4%.

AB InBev stock has fallen more than 5% year to date, compared with the S&P 500’s 8.5% gain.

Income: $15.57 billion vs. $15.84 billion expected

Adjusted EPS: $0.86 vs $0.85 expected

Volume Growth: -3.4% vs. -2.29% expected

price hike: 8.40% vs 6.94%

Bank of America reiterated its upgrade of AB InBev stock to Buy from Neutral, saying the fallout from the Bud Light boycott, cost pressures and its investments in Latin America have already weighed on the stock price.

“Third quarter results point to this with better-than-expected margins. Margin expansion should lead to better and more consistent organic profit growth over the medium term,” Bank of America’s Pistachii wrote in a note to clients.

Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce takes a kiss from a Bud Light during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2023. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The company also continues to invest in marketing, including a Bud Light partnership with the UFC, which is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2024. Financial deals have not yet been disclosed, but Bud Light was an official sponsor of the UFC more than 15 years ago.

“They’re trying to find some new people and I think the UFC provides an opportunity for them to do that,” said Anjali Bal, associate professor of marketing at Babson College. The company will not abandon the Bud franchise, he said.

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining or reuniting with the UFC on this return and activating Bud Light in America and Budweiser globally for the fans,” Doukeris said on the call.

