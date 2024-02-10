Bucks to pursue 2 buyout candidates after 2024 NBA trade deadline

The Bucks could add some additional help for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in the buyout market.

The Milwaukee Bucks don’t have many avenues to improve their roster. They did not have a single tradeable first-round selection as a result of their trades for Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard over the past few years. They are also deep in the second apron, which prevents Milwaukee from signing a player in the buyout market who was making more than the midlevel exception (about $12 million).

If the Bucks were to hit the buyout market, their best bet to land a difference maker is Daniel House Jr. and/or Cory Joseph.

However, Milwaukee made a move at the trade deadline. He beat out Cameron Payne and second-round pick Patrick Beverley for the Philadelphia 76ers. They sent Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings as a means to free up roster space and save some luxury tax money.

Beverley will help, but the Bucks could use a lot more than him. Players like House Jr. and Joseph can step up immediately and contribute to this championship hopeful roster.

Daniel House Jr., forward

First things first, the Bucks can actually sign Danuel House Jr. They can use that also. Milwaukee is short on wing defenders other than Jae Crowder and maybe Pat Connaughton, who already handle that type of workload.

House isn’t going to make an All-Defensive team by any stretch of the imagination, but he can at least hold his own. This alone would be an upgrade from what several of the Bucks’ players are providing on that end of the floor.

The House can also provide some juice on crime. His shooting has declined this season (30% from three) but he is a career-high 35.9% shooter from distance. He can also make some plays by attacking closeouts off the dribble and taking advantage of compromised defenses worried about the opposing team’s star.

This is a very valuable skill to have as a role player next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. House won’t score 20 points a night but he can play offense that will help teams win. The defense gave him a runway to attack on that last clip and he took it and converted a three for Tyrese Maxey. He’ll have plenty of opportunities to do that in Milwaukee.

The Bucks can also give him time to get acquainted and play. Doc Rivers was the head coach of the Sixers last season and is now the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. It won’t be impossible for House to crack Milwaukee’s rotation. He could get consistent minutes on a real championship contender. It’s hard to ask for anything more for Daniel House Jr. and the Bucks can provide it.

Cory Joseph, guard

Cory Joseph may be a bit redundant after the Bucks traded for Patrick Beverley, but Milwaukee also needs all the depth they can get. Joseph is a solid backup point guard who will defend and is a capable shooter. His three-point percentage dropped to 31% this season, but he shot it at a 34.9% clip for his career. It’s not great, but it’s good enough to stay on the floor in big moments.

Beverley will likely get the nod as the team’s backup point guard, but he’s also 35 years old. If he or Lillard or Malik Beasley get injured it wouldn’t hurt to have another defensive-minded guard in that mold. Joseph can come and put the team in trouble. He would be a good option for the Bucks in the buyout market.

Source: clutchpoints.com