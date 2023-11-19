Buckle up: Bitcoin exchange reserves have declined since 2020; why is it important?

The 10-year historical trend for Bitcoin (BTC) exchange reserves has changed. Over the past three years, investors have been withdrawing more Bitcoin than deposits on cryptocurrency exchanges.

It is important to understand that BTC deposited on exchanges may come under selling pressure at any time. This speculative supply presents the threat of an imminent selloff that could negatively impact Bitcoin’s price action by neutralizing incoming speculative demand.

Furthermore, when holders deposit their coins to an exchange, it is usually interpreted as an intention to sell. On the other hand, withdrawals from self-custody Bitcoin wallets signal the opposite: intent to “HODL”.

Notably, Bitcoin exchange reserves have steadily increased from 2013 to 2020, with investors and miners increasingly accumulating BTC for trading or selling. However, retrieved from a chart cryptoquant pro This reflects a change in trend since late 2020.

Bitcoin: Exchange Reserves – All Exchanges. Source: cryptoquant

How many bitcoins are there in the exchange reserves?

At the time of writing, the exchange holds approximately 2.04 million BTC ($73.3 billion) in reserves. This number still represents more than 10% of Bitcoin’s current circulating supply, which is a highly speculative supply.

Yet, this also means that Bitcoin exchange reserves have declined by 32% since their peak of nearly 3 million BTC held by exchanges in 2020.

Even with one of the highest speculative supply volumes historically, BTC was able to reach its all-time high price in 2021 due to significantly higher speculative demand for the leading cryptocurrency.

Interestingly, the smaller the amount of Bitcoin in exchange reserves, the less demand is needed to trigger a bull market like it did two years ago. Additionally, it also means less risk exposure to custodial disasters, as happened with FTX in 2022.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com