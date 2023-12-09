Buckle up: Altseason can erupt at any moment; here's why

After the huge surge in the leader Bitcoin (BTC), the attention of the cryptocurrency market is now turning towards altcoins. This shift could ignite what traders commonly call altseason, in which altcoins are outperforming BTC.

So far, Bitcoin has extended its dominance over other cryptocurrencies. However, at press time the Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) index peaked at 55.35% and bottomed out at 53.42%.

Bitcoin Dominance Index (BTC.D), 4-hour chart. Source: trading view

Earlier, BTC.D had reached new highs and the retreat signaled the beginning of the altseason. This happens because in bull markets, capital flows first into Bitcoin. As a result, traders convert a portion of their profits into altcoins, increasing their highly volatile market capitalization.

The market cap index of altcoins highlights the outflows and inflows of this capital and is often used as a valuable indicator to ignite the altseason.

Altseason: Altcoins’ total market capitalization has moved out of the accumulation phase

Specifically, crypto and stock analyst Jelle observed the altcoin’s market cap breakout of an accumulation range. prisons shared This analysis on X (formerly Twitter) on December 8, shows a range to 2022.

Specifically, the capitalization of altcoins in the above chart was $723 billion. According to the technical analyst, they are now trading in the “retest” range.

If the pattern of the last cycle holds, this current retest phase could ignite the next altseason phase. Interestingly, Jelle expects the altcoin market cap to reach new highs, surpassing the $1.8 trillion capitalization.

However, it is possible that the retest fails and the index returns to the accumulation phase. It is important to understand that such a retracement would invalidate Jelle’s analysis, thereby delaying the expected altseason.

The cryptocurrency market is volatile and unpredictable, which is intensified on altcoins due to low liquidity. Therefore, crypto traders and investors must be able to make changes and adapt to the signals with proper risk management.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com