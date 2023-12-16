BT's role in digital successor to ID card scheme

BT

BT is pushing technology it claims will help solve large-scale online fraud without reviving the Big Brother fears generated by Tony Blair’s national ID card scheme.

The former telecoms monopoly has launched a new service and smartphone app called EE ID, which it said will help it sell video games and fridges to more customers regardless of telecoms provider.

But the owners privately hope the app will eventually become part of a nationally recognized digital ID that allows people to prove who they are online – without ceding more control to US tech giants.

The IDs would likely include biometric information such as fingerprints and facial recognition and would prevent consumers from handing over passport details or other sensitive information to untrusted organizations.

The plan aims to avoid some of the privacy shortcomings of the national identity scheme launched by Tony Blair in 2001 by not creating a centralized database and giving the government unfettered access.

The ID card scheme was eventually scrapped in 2011 by the then Home Secretary Theresa May. But amid high migration and rampant fraud, identity verification is now making a political comeback from which BT seeks to profit.

Research conducted by Ofcom over the summer found that nine in 10 online adults in the UK have encountered material they suspect is a scam or fraud.

In a report published this week, high street banks have estimated that up to £100 million could be stolen from shoppers this Christmas.

Industry sources also warned about the proliferation of authentication systems run by US-based tech giants, which they said allowed the companies to surreptitiously install digital ID systems.

Both Google and Apple operate personal ID systems that can enable users to access a wide range of services, including payments, using biometric verification.

In 2021, the government outlined plans to enable employers and landlords to use certified digital identity providers to verify individuals’ right to work and conduct background checks.

The ministers said the so-called trust framework would help people prove their identity without the need for a national identity card.

Many companies, including the Post Office, have already signed up as certified providers. BT is not yet part of the project, but the company is understood to be in discussions with the government about joining.

BT has said its EE ID app will be at the forefront of its efforts to move beyond the traditional telecoms market amid stiff competition from rivals.

The company will start selling a wide range of products and services ranging from kitchen appliances and home security systems to insurance policies.

BT hopes the app, which is available to anyone, will provide consumers with a single place to manage their devices, subscriptions and services, as well as their digital identity.

An EE spokesperson said: “EE ID is an exciting new service, which will ultimately provide the ability to secure and manage a customer’s own verified personal digi-authentication.

“We think this is an incredibly beneficial service for our customers, and will help in the fight against online fraud, identity theft, simplified log-ins and forgotten passwords.

“It is still early days for this new service, but we are having detailed discussions with other groups on how it should be implemented over the next year.”

A government spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to enabling a digital identity system suitable for the UK’s growing digital economy, but as is long-standing policy, we will not introduce ID cards or introduce digital identities. Will not make it mandatory.

“We are doing just what is needed to enable a secure and trusted marketplace that works for individuals and businesses – creating a framework of standards and governance, so that people and businesses know what a good digital What does identity look like, with 49 organizations including Experian, Mastercard and the Post Office already certified.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com