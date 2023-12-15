BTC vs ETH – Could the price of one overtake the other in 2023 as predicted?

Journalist

The ETH/BTC chart is in a long-term downtrend.

In comparison, Bitcoin’s strength was clear and is likely to continue.

Since October, Bitcoin [BTC] That’s an impressive increase of 57.5% at press time. Over the same period, Ethereum [ETH] The gain was measured at 48.34%. The difference is not much, but ETH has been underperforming for almost a year.

This means that during times when Bitcoin moves higher, Ethereum does not achieve equivalent or higher gains. During recessionary periods, Ethereum prices are more affected than Bitcoin.

Is this trend likely to reverse?

Technical analysis of ETH/BTC chart highlights disappointment

The ETH/BTC chart on the one-day time frame highlighted the downtrend that has been present since the beginning of June. The conclusion was that ETH was not able to move forward in terms of performance. And the story does not end here.

The highlighted resistance area at the 0.055 area represents a key resistance area that ETH bulls will need to break to reverse their fortunes. However, the market structure was bearish.

The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level was tested on November 10. After this there was a rapid reversal.

A move below the 0.051 mark would indicate that ETH/BTC is heading much lower. If this happens, traders and investors may exit the ETH market if the bearish market structure breaks down on the higher time frames.

Assuming Bitcoin climbs above the $45k key resistance, but ETH/BTC falls, participants may consider transferring their funds to BTC to buck the trend.

Assessing Selling Pressure on ETH and BTC

If we see large inflows across exchanges it indicates that selling pressure on the asset is imminent. If this happens, the exchange reserve for the asset will skyrocket. In the case of both Bitcoin and Ethereum, this has not happened yet.

BTC exchange reserves have been continuously decreasing since June. Despite the downward trend, there was a significant increase from 5 December to 12 December. Right after this surge, Bitcoin prices fell from $43.7k to $41.2k.

Ethereum reserves saw low volatility. It was also in a downward trend and has continued since February 2023.

Ethereum saw a small increase in reserves between December 11-13, but the price increased during and after the decline. This suggests that some holders panicked due to the change in trend, while BTC inflows preceded the decline.

The hypothesis was that Bitcoin reserves and flows might be a more accurate gauge of the next price direction than Ethereum.

However, this was only based on the recent spike, and is not a practical finding with a larger sample size. Still, it’s something worth seeing.

How is the sentiment regarding BTC and ETH?

A look at the social volume of both crypto assets revealed that, as expected, Bitcoin’s social volume was far higher than Ethereum’s. Nevertheless, their trends were largely similar. This may be because their price performance is closely linked to each other.

When Bitcoin grows, Ethereum also grows, but not as much.

The MVRV ratios for Bitcoin and Ethereum also showed similar trends, but their magnitudes were quite different. At press time, BTC was at 41.17% while ETH was at 26.45%.

Despite the recent decline in prices, both prices were at their respective six-month highs. The conclusion was that the higher the value of both assets, the more profitable Bitcoin holders were, and therefore, the happier.

It remains to be seen whether these holders choose to collectively realize their profits and generate a larger wave of selling.

