December 15, 2023
Bitcoin's exchange supply has fallen to its lowest level since December 2017.


After a powerful rally, it appears that Bitcoin has reached exhaustion levels in the near term. The uptrend faced resistance this week, breaking a new yearly high of $44.5k before sustaining the third sharpest selloff of 2023.

On-chain data shows that short-term holders (STH) are to blame for stalling the climb.

Short-term holders of Bitcoin take advantage of rising prices

This month, the Bitcoin market took a full cycle, starting at $40.2k, reaching a new yearly peak of $44.7k, and then experiencing a significant decline to $40.2k late on Sunday night. The climb to yearly highs included two rallies, each up more than 5.0% per day. However, the sharp decline was equally “powerful”, falling by more than $2.5k (-5.75%), which was the third largest single-day decline of 2023.

Bitcoin short-term holders have made profits in statistically meaningful quantities in response to the strong price appreciation in recent months.

According to the latest on-chain insights from Glassnode, not only are short-term holders sending a lot of coins to exchanges, but the average delta between acquisition and settlement prices is larger.

The blockchain intelligence platform found that Bitcoin’s rally to $44.2k provoked a high level of STH profit-taking activity. This essentially demonstrated that the group played on its paper gains, taking advantage of demand liquidity.

“The recent rally to $44.2k was also accompanied by a statistically meaningful degree of profit-taking by STH. With the NTV-premium and expanded real profit/loss ratio, we can see a confluence of factors that may suggest potential saturation (exhaustion) of demand.

Bitcoin supply on exchanges continues to dwindle

Short-term holders may have stopped the rally, but long-term Bitcoin holders have been mostly left unfazed. As previously reported, BTC supply on centralized crypto exchanges has fallen to its lowest level in six years, indicating a decrease in the selling trend.

This decline in BTC supply on exchanges is seen as a positive indicator, reflecting a growing preference among investors to hold on to their assets and a reduced desire to sell. Additionally, the reduction suggests a possible move towards decentralized and self-custodial solutions.

Special Offer (Sponsored)
Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

7 Soups to Burn Belly Fat in Winters

7 Soups to Burn Belly Fat in Winters

December 15, 2023

TorQuest Partners final close of Fund VI

December 15, 2023

You may have missed

7 Soups to Burn Belly Fat in Winters

7 Soups to Burn Belly Fat in Winters

December 15, 2023

TorQuest Partners final close of Fund VI

December 15, 2023

TorQuest Partners final close of Fund VI

December 15, 2023
AI: A Crazy Year in Review

AI: A Crazy Year in Review

December 15, 2023

Why Owning Real Estate Will Help You Retire Faster, Healthier, and Wealthier

December 15, 2023
4 Important Financial Steps I Took Before Leaving My Job

4 Important Financial Steps I Took Before Leaving My Job

December 15, 2023