After a powerful rally, it appears that Bitcoin has reached exhaustion levels in the near term. The uptrend faced resistance this week, breaking a new yearly high of $44.5k before sustaining the third sharpest selloff of 2023.

On-chain data shows that short-term holders (STH) are to blame for stalling the climb.

Short-term holders of Bitcoin take advantage of rising prices

This month, the Bitcoin market took a full cycle, starting at $40.2k, reaching a new yearly peak of $44.7k, and then experiencing a significant decline to $40.2k late on Sunday night. The climb to yearly highs included two rallies, each up more than 5.0% per day. However, the sharp decline was equally “powerful”, falling by more than $2.5k (-5.75%), which was the third largest single-day decline of 2023.

Bitcoin short-term holders have made profits in statistically meaningful quantities in response to the strong price appreciation in recent months.

According to the latest on-chain insights from Glassnode, not only are short-term holders sending a lot of coins to exchanges, but the average delta between acquisition and settlement prices is larger.

The blockchain intelligence platform found that Bitcoin’s rally to $44.2k provoked a high level of STH profit-taking activity. This essentially demonstrated that the group played on its paper gains, taking advantage of demand liquidity.

“The recent rally to $44.2k was also accompanied by a statistically meaningful degree of profit-taking by STH. With the NTV-premium and expanded real profit/loss ratio, we can see a confluence of factors that may suggest potential saturation (exhaustion) of demand.

Bitcoin supply on exchanges continues to dwindle

Short-term holders may have stopped the rally, but long-term Bitcoin holders have been mostly left unfazed. As previously reported, BTC supply on centralized crypto exchanges has fallen to its lowest level in six years, indicating a decrease in the selling trend.

This decline in BTC supply on exchanges is seen as a positive indicator, reflecting a growing preference among investors to hold on to their assets and a reduced desire to sell. Additionally, the reduction suggests a possible move towards decentralized and self-custodial solutions.

source: cryptopotato.com