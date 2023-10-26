Bitcoin price has effectively broken the $30,000 resistance and is currently experiencing a strong rise.

Although BTC seems unstoppable at this juncture, there remains significant potential for a momentary correction.

technical analysis

By edris

daily chart

On the daily chart, it becomes clear that the price has strongly gained momentum after the breakout above the 200-day moving average located around the $28,000 mark. The $30,000 resistance level has been decisively surpassed, marking the beginning of a new bullish phase.

Along with this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is registering above 70% value, indicating a clear overbought condition. It can be considered as a bearish indicator, indicating a possible retracement or consolidation in the short term.

4-hour chart

When assessing the 4-hour time frame, it can be seen that the price started a recent parabolic rise after a breakout from the formation of a bullish flag located between the $27,000 and $28,000 levels.

Several resistance levels, including the $28,000 and $30,000 ranges, which effectively suppressed the price for an extended period, have now been broken.

With no significant resistance levels above the $38,000 area, the RSI has once again fallen into deep overbought territory, raising the possibility of an imminent correction.

On-Chain Analysis

By edris

bitcoin miner reserve

As the price of Bitcoin surged above the $30,000 resistance after months of consolidation, investors are keen to determine whether this recent move marks the beginning of a new bull market or a significant bull trap. To ascertain the probability of each scenario, it is imperative to conduct a thorough analysis of the actions taken by different groups of market participants.

Miners play an important role in the Bitcoin market. They not only take responsibility for maintaining the security of the network, but also have control over the total market supply by determining whether to sell or keep their freshly minted BTC. As a result, analysis of their behavioral patterns can provide invaluable insights.

The chart presented below shows the Bitcoin Miner Reserve metric, which measures the number of BTC created within a miners’ address.

It is clear that during the recent rally, in contrast to the prior bullish price movements in previous months, miners have not only retained their coins but also increased their holdings. This reinforces the notion that miners are bullish towards Bitcoin, which in turn, is set to constrain the supply of BTC, which could potentially result in a permanent uptrend in the immediate future.

source: cryptopotato.com