BTC Rally Boosts Market – SHIB and PEPE See Double Digit Gains as GFOX Reaches $500,000

The crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Bitcoin continues to climb to new heights. Its rally is injecting life and capital throughout the market, prompting investors to look for the best ways to diversify their holdings.

In this rollercoaster ride, let’s take a look at BTC’s recent rally, look at $SHIB and $PEPE’s double-digit gains, and also look at Galaxy Fox’s journey to reach $500K in presale.

BTC rally fills the market with excitement

On December 6, the cryptocurrency OG climbed a surprising 4.91%, approaching the $43,700 mark. But what’s driving this red-hot streak? Zach Pandl, managing director of research at Grayscale, suggests that this is a perfect storm of micro and macro factors for Bitcoin.

The Federal Reserve’s dovish stance, the impending halving, and anticipation around potential Bitcoin ETF approval all contributed to Bitcoin’s impressive performance. Despite macroeconomic turmoil, Bitcoin is outperforming traditional equities, surpassing the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But this is not a solo act. Altcoins like Solana and Celestia and even meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are moving upward.

SHIB and PEPE claim double digit profits

Let’s talk about the underdogs that are making waves – $SHIB and $PEPE. Shiba Inu has started a remarkable journey, breaking out of the descending triangle pattern on the weekly charts. The announcement of the ‘burning’ of $SHIB tokens on the Shiberium Layer-2 network on December 4 has brought new excitement to the market. With the price hovering around $0.00001007 on December 6th, $SHIB is up by 11.29% and a whopping 20.69% over the past seven days to the said date.

On the Pepe Coin ($PEPE) front, optimism in the crypto market has boosted its price, leading its market cap to reach the substantial milestone of $666 million. With the RSI indicating overbought conditions at 73, $PEPE recorded an 8.90% price increase on the same date and a 5.26% increase over the past week.

$GFOX presale reaches $500K

$GFOX, the play-to-earn (P2E) currency, has stormed the crypto stage. Opening its ICO at the perfect time amid bullish market sentiment and a major GameFi narrative, Galaxy Fox has reached the $450K milestone in its presale.

The Galaxy Fox isn’t just a one-trick pony. It rewards the top 20% of players each season, providing a competitive edge in the gaming experience. With a diverse ecosystem that includes staking rewards, deflationary tokenomics, a marketplace with interesting NFTs, and even real-world merchandise, $GFOX stands out as a multifaceted player in the crypto space.

Bettors are the ultimate winners, unlocking passive income by staking rewards.

While many altcoins are enjoying the rally caused by Bitcoin’s rally, $GFOX is aiming for $500K in its pre-sale. Galaxy Fox is a digital asset and a gateway to a diverse and rewarding ecosystem. It is setting new standards in the crypto space with its unique play-to-earn model, staking rewards, and thriving community.

To find out more, visit their official website and join the community on Telegram for real-time updates and engaging discussions.

Learn more about $GFOX here:

Go to Galaxy Fox Presale | join the community

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy, or other material on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before associating with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com