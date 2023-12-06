Bitcoin’s steadily rising prices are surprising at least one group with the rapid surge: those making highly leveraged short futures bets aimed at profiting from a potential price reversal.

According to data source CoinGlass, short traders betting on higher Bitcoin (BTC) prices lost nearly $90 million on Tuesday alone, including $70 million in short liquidations on Monday. These may have contributed to the asset’s strength since the beginning of this week – a move that has seen it rise from $39,000 to $44,000.

Liquidation refers to when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. This occurs when a trader is unable to meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position (fails to keep enough funds to keep the trade open).

Large liquidations may indicate sharp price fluctuations locally, which may allow traders to position themselves accordingly.

Data from CoinGlass shows that most of these liquidations occurred on crypto exchanges Binance, OKEx and Huobi. Trading volume has increased by 25% in the past week, and open interest has increased to $20.2 billion from $17.2 billion in early December.

Several factors appear to be aiding Bitcoin’s growth. There is optimism over potential spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval in the US, with traders anticipating an expected rate cut in the US – which boosts technology stocks and risky bets like Bitcoin – and Bitcoin-friendly politicians. As is the possibility of potential sovereign adoption. Leadership in major economies.

Some observers expect Bitcoin prices to surpass the $48,000 level in the coming weeks.

“This rally was already staged in the week beginning 10/23, when BTC broke iron-beam resistance in the $30k area,” Julius de Kempenaar, senior technical analyst at Stockcharts.com, said in a note to CoinDesk. Was successful in crossing.” , “On the weekly chart, the next expected level of resistance is around $48k, with the peak set for late March 2022.”

“Overall, BTC is clearly trending up, with the first target around $48,000 and support near $38,000,” he said.

Source: www.coindesk.com