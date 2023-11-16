Bitcoin (BTC) saw a classic decline after the Wall Street open on November 16 as the déjà vu BTC price action continued.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Trading View

Analysis: The door is open to a deeper BTC price correction

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed Bitcoin as it fell to $36,470 – down more than $1,000 on the day.

The scenario closely followed the events of the beginning of the week, where bulls failed to overcome new highs to support and endured long liquidations.

Attendance was low on the day, with around $21 million worth of BTC longs liquidated at the time of writing, according to data from monitoring resource CoinGlass. On November 14, this figure reached $120 million.

BTC liquidation (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

Commenting on the status quo, market participants noted the repetitive nature of BTC price action, leaving open the possibility of both new highs and deep retracements.

On-chain monitoring resource Content Indicator, “While I maintain my view that the market is about to correct, we still cannot rule out the possibility of another attempt at the $38k – $40k range.” wrote In part of its latest X post.

It added that news on the first United States Bitcoin spot price exchange-traded fund (ETF) “would be a potential catalyst for such a move”, but that time was running out for it due to regulatory time constraints.

The given snapshot with BTC/USDT order book liquidity shows sell liquidity at $38,000, while supplementary bid volume is present at only $33,000.

BTC/USDT order book liquidity chart. Source: Content Indicator/X

“If we go by the volume of resting orders waiting to be filled then the path of least resistance for $BTC is down,” said popular pseudonymous trader Horse. Ongoing on the subject.

“My thinking is that this recent surge was simply due to the empty pockets left by liquidations and anyone who was waiting for the decline remained passively long the market.”

Dollar weakness strengthens crypto outlook

The macro picture was cool on the day as US dollar weakness resumed, canceling out the recovery from November 14’s steep decline.

This came on the hands of US inflation data, which came in more positive than expected in a complimentary surprise for risk assets.

The US dollar index (DXY) was back near 104 – close to its lowest level since early September.

“The DXY got slaughtered today, I would say I’m surprised, but not really, I’m very bullish,” popular trader Bluntz. reacted For the previous move.

“Don’t underestimate how good this is for crypto.”

US Dollar Index (DXY) 1-day chart. Source: Trading View

