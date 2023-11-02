BTC price drops 3.5% as outrage over Bitcoin derivatives being ‘overvalued’

Bitcoin (BTC) broke below $35,000 after the Wall Street open on November 2 as analysis warned of “overvalued” derivatives.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Trading View

Bitcoin wipes out post-Fed gains

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked the decline in the BTC price as it erased the ground regained overnight.

The largest cryptocurrency touched a new 18-month high of $35,968 on Bitstamp before consolidating – a process that was gaining momentum at the time of writing.

The rise was caused by encouraging language from Jerome Powell, Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, who suggested in a speech that interest rate hikes could soon end.

The Fed opted to keep rates unchanged at the latest meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, on November 1.

“Recent indicators show that economic activity grew at a strong pace in the third quarter. Job gains have slowed since the beginning of the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate remains low. Inflation remains high,” an accompanying press release said.

“The US banking system is strong and resilient. Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. “The Committee remains highly alert to inflation risks.”

As Cointelegraph reported, $35,000 soon became an important BTC price support level for market participants once it was reached. Meanwhile, the area above $34,500 was described as an “ideal” target for local lows.

#bitcoin Breaks out and reaches a new yearly high. No major breakout, but as long as we hold above $34.8K, the next target is $36.5-37K.#Altcoins to follow. pic.twitter.com/3aCKwvoGXq – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) 1 November 2023

Now down more than $1,000 from its all-time high, however, Bitcoin is a cause for concern for some, particularly focused on derivatives markets.

“All the bitcoin derivatives markets are very hot at the moment,” said Charles Edwards, founder of quantitative bitcoin and digital asset fund Capriole Investments. wrote on X with Capriol’s own data.

“It captures purpose, futures and options. Stay safe out there…”

Bitcoin derivatives “heating” metric. Source: Charles Edwards/x

Responding, popular trader Skew agreed, arguing that the spot market is now responsible for protecting BTC price strength.

He said, “At present, some things should be kept in mind while deciding the size of the posts.” told X Customer.

“When derivatives get hot, it focuses on the spot market to support current prices and the trend.”

Cautions on liquidity in analysis “pulls the rug”

In its own analysis, monitoring resource Content Indicator also concluded that “caution” should be applied to the current Bitcoin trading environment.

Uploading a snapshot of liquidity on the BTC/USDT order book for Binance, the largest global exchange, it warned that support levels were likely to disappear quickly – a form of “rug pulling”.

At the time of writing newcomers seeking liquidity stood at both $34,000 and $33,500.

#firechart shows #B T c Liquidity is once again revolving around the order book. Such caution is necessary when liquidity blocks are moving in this manner, as such movement often results in the rug being pulled. You can reduce the risk of damage by waiting until shopping resumes… pic.twitter.com/UCFNpiIoUe – Content Indicator (@MI_Algos) 2 November 2023

This article does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. Every investing and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making decisions.

Source: cointelegraph.com