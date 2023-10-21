Image Source: Getty Images

BT (LSE:BT.A) share price has been badly hit by the market over the past five years. It has declined 52% during that time, reflecting clear and vocal investor disappointment.

However, a recent change in strategy may change things. This is an interesting move that could significantly increase BT’s revenues.

So my question today is this. At just over £1, is the BT share price worth a pick?

Because I follow Warren Buffett, I know what he might say. ,Whether we’re talking about stock or socks, I like to buy quality merchandise when it’s marked down,

Does this apply here? More on this issue: Is BT going for ‘quality merchandise’ steals, or should I leave it on the shelf where it is?

6.5% dividend yield

The 6.5% dividend looks attractive on paper for holding BT shares. But the decline in the share price means many long-term holders will be at a loss. Shares peaked at £10.53 on 31 December 1999. Since then it has been declining slowly.

The point is: cheap stocks aren’t always cheap prices. Sometimes the market values ​​companies accurately. This must be included in all my calculations.

BT paused dividend payments in 2020 due to uncertainty over the pandemic. They relaunched in 2022 at 7.70p per share. And they have been kept at this level.

City analysts estimate BT will pay dividends of 7.79p per share and 7.86p per share in 2024 and 2025. So a slight increase is in the cards, even if it is modest. Of course, analysts aren’t always right.

Where is the development?

If I were to take a long-term position here, I would like to see ambition from the top executives. I would like to know if there was a plan to raise the BT share price from sinking to high.

This may have come to light in the last week. Through its EE Mobile arm, BT is moving towards selling electronics. These include smart watches, TVs and game consoles. Using BT’s buying power to gain market share from e-commerce retailers seems like a smart idea Amazon Or Argos.

There are also plans to remove the BT Mobile brand and have EE take over that division entirely. This is also a practical decision.

In 2023, BT was the most complained about mobile provider to mobile regulator Ofcom. Customers said they hated how difficult it was to switch between providers, as well as how BT Mobile dealt with their complaints.

BT will instead sell all its mobile provision through the better-respected EE brand.

EE also has the largest allocation of 4G and 5G mobile spectrum in the UK.

Its nearest rivals in this respect, three more VODAFONEhas recently announced the merger. Virgin also merged with O2 in 2021 Number The number of challengers is decreasing, these larger groups pose a greater threat.

Could BT still be a turnaround buy for me? Given the company’s poor history, I’m unsure whether the 6.5% dividend alone is worth my money. And buying out-of-favor stocks requires serious conviction. I’m not sure I’ve seen enough from BT yet to make it worth it.

The post BT share price is falling! Is now finally the time to buy? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Tom Rodgers holds positions with Amazon.com. The Motley Fool UK recommends Amazon.com and Vodafone Group Public. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com