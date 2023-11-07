Coinbase, the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, announced its plans to end support for Bitcoin SV (BSV) on its platform.

The decision comes more than two years after the exchange initially removed BSV from trading.

Coinbase sets deadline for BSV withdrawals

According to the announcement, Coinbase will stop supporting the BSV asset beginning next year, and users are urged to take action before January 9, 2024 to protect their holdings.

“Users are able to withdraw BSV funds until the end of support for the asset on or around January 9, 2024 at 12 noon,” the notice said. If you fail to withdraw your BSV funds, Coinbase will void any remaining BSV remaining in your Coinbase account.

Coinbase further noted that liquidated funds will be converted into the cash equivalent market value of another digital asset, with the caveat that they may be subject to tax liability.

This move by Coinbase is not entirely unexpected, as the exchange previously delisted BSV in 2021. The decision to remove BSV from its trading offerings was driven by concerns over the stability of the blockchain, primarily due to the “51% attack” that caused damage to the network. , Despite the delisting, Coinbase allowed users to maintain their BSV holdings within their wallets on the platform.

Shortly after the news became public, the price of BSV dropped slightly and fell below $50.

Origin of Bitcoin SV (BSV)

Bitcoin SV, often called Satoshi’s vision, emerged in November 2018 due to a hard fork of Bitcoin Cash, a spin-off of the original Bitcoin blockchain. Currently ranked as the 53rd largest digital asset with a market capitalization of $967 million according to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin SV has a unique and somewhat controversial origin.

The cryptocurrency’s developers claim that BSV is the “original Bitcoin”, with the “SV” standing for “Satoshi’s Vision”. Such hard forks, where a blockchain splits into two parts, can be caused by upgrades or disputes between network developers. The cryptocurrency landscape has seen many Bitcoin forks, but BSV is one of the most prominent and well-known options.

Notably, Bitcoin SV has received support from Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, who has unverified claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. Wright’s aggressive stance, which includes legal cases against exchanges like Coinbase and Kraken that have questioned his identity, has contributed to the removal of BSV on various platforms.

