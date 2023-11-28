B&SH names four women entrepreneurs for Power Blazer initiative

Paris-based womenswear company ba&sh is continuing its charitable effort Power Blazer, a global initiative aimed at women’s empowerment.

Power Blazer recognizes inspiring female founders, entrepreneurs and activists and supports their company, organization or initiative globally by donating a dedicated amount to recognize the partnership and the Power Blazer campaign. This campaign will run till February 2024.

“For this third edition, Ba&sh has chosen to support four impactful women-led projects. We’re putting the spotlight on the blazer – an item often worn when female entrepreneurs present their projects to investors. It is also a staple wardrobe item in the business world. Supporting women in business is the foundation of our success – our board and our organization are 75 percent and 85 percent women respectively,” said Pierre-Arnaud Grenade, Chief Executive Officer of Ba&sh.

The beneficiaries of this edition represent a wide range of projects making an impact in different sectors. From using digital technology to improve mental health and enhance patient-doctor relationships in business, to providing digital education for youth and supporting women who have experienced sexual harassment, Ba&sh is championing the leadership of business women. Funding projects that want to change the world.

To narrow down the candidates, each region sends nominations, which are then narrowed down by the company’s global team. This year the team evaluated about 20 women.

The four women selected for the Power Blazer initiative are: France’s Delphine Grol, who co-founded health tech company Nabla in 2019, which aims to halve the time health care professionals spend on non-medical tasks, thereby allowing them to focus on their patients during appointments. , Julia Neal Bize of France, who co-founded Teal in 2021 as a one-stop mental health platform for employees; Verena Posder from Germany, who founded the Digital Bildung für alle Association, which aims to help integrate youth in difficulty through digital education into the German system, where young pupils are steered towards short-term or long-term studies at a very early stage Is directed. , who is also co-director of the Berlin women’s football club, FC Victoria, and Amanda Nguyen of the US, who created the organization Rise in 2014 after her experience of sexual assault and has helped millions by passing 80 laws. She drafted the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Rights Act, which passed unanimously, and founded the Stop Asian Hate movement. Nguyen, who has also worked for the White House and NASA, is applying to become an astronaut.

Courtesy of Amanda Nguyen Ba&sh

The Blazer is priced at $325 euros, or $355, and is available in Ba&sh’s 320 stores worldwide, including department stores and affiliates, and ba-sh.com.

“We know the difficulties of women entrepreneurs. At a time when only 2 percent of annual investment goes toward women-founded businesses, Ba&sh is choosing to set an example and give these companies confidence,” said Sharon Crieff, co-founder of Ba&sh.

“Choosing an iconic piece like the Blazer to give back to women confirms that yes, we can do this too. From the very beginning we have been guided by a special idea of ​​women’s solidarity. Ba&sh is a brand designed for and by women,” said Barbara Bokara, co-founder of Ba&sh.

Ba&sh was founded in 2003, named as a contraction of the first names of the co-founders, in a collaboration between Dan Arrouas and Vogue Group. In 2015, L Catterton and Groupe Arnault acquired an entity interest. CEO of brand Grenade, L Catterton joined the team during the investment.

In 2022, the label generated revenues of 310 million euros, up 22 percent from the previous year. In May 2022, Ba&sh attracted investment from French firm HLD alongside existing shareholders and executive team to pursue ambitious growth plans. The label is presented in more than 70 countries.

Source: wwd.com